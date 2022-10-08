Read full article on original website
Bayern into Champions League KO stage with 4-2 win at Plzeň
PLZEŇ, Czech Republic (AP) — Leon Goretzka scored twice as Bayern Munich clinched its spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a 4-2 win at Czech champion Viktoria Plzeň on Wednesday. Sadio Mané and Thomas Müller also scored as Bayern wrapped up the result in the...
UEFA・
Ireland soccer team sorry after players sing pro-IRA chant
DUBLIN (AP) — The coach of Ireland’s women’s soccer team apologized Wednesday after her players sang a pro-IRA chant in the locker room after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. Video footage of the chant circulated on social media after the 1-0 victory over...
Dortmund says youth player racially abused in Sevilla games
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — A 17-year-old player for Borussia Dortmund was racially abused in two consecutive UEFA Youth League games against Sevilla, the German club said Wednesday. Dortmund said Guinean midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara faced racist abuse in a game in Spain last week and was then subjected to monkey...
FIFA reveals sites for World Cup fan viewing parties
ZURICH (AP) — Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro and Dubai Harbour in the United Arab Emirates are among six locations worldwide that stage fan festivals during the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico City’s Plaza de la República, Sao Paulo's Anhangabaú Valley, and downtown nightclub venues in London and...
FIFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Nordic nations launch bid to co-host Women's Euro 2025
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have launched their bid to co-host the Women’s European Championship in 2025. The Nordic nations submitted their application to UEFA on Wednesday, saying they wanted to organize the “largest European Championship on the women’s side ever" with 800,000 tickets available for sale.
UEFA・
South America soccer supports Infantino's reelection at FIFA
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — The 10 national soccer associations that form the South American confederation CONMEBOL having given their backing to Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president. “After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and global soccer, the associated...
FIFA・
