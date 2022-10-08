Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Rüdiger rescues Madrid to secure spot in CL knockout stage
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Antonio Rüdiger equalized in the fifth minute of injury time on Tuesday to rescue a 1-1 draw for Real Madrid at Shakhtar Donetsk and secure a spot for the defending champions in the Champions League knockout stage. But the players’ celebrations were cut short...
UEFA・
Post Register
Ireland soccer team sorry after players sing pro-IRA chant
DUBLIN (AP) — The coach of Ireland’s women’s soccer team apologized Wednesday after her players sang a pro-IRA chant in the locker room after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. Video footage of the chant circulated on social media after the 1-0 victory over...
Post Register
Nordic nations launch bid to co-host Women's Euro 2025
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have launched their bid to co-host the Women’s European Championship in 2025. The Nordic nations submitted their application to UEFA on Wednesday, saying they wanted to organize the “largest European Championship on the women’s side ever" with 800,000 tickets available for sale.
UEFA・
Post Register
England's resources at right back tested ahead of World Cup
England’s resources at right back are being tested ahead of the World Cup. Reece James was forced off with a right knee injury in the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. He appeared to hyperextend his knee as he made a challenge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Post Register
South America soccer supports Infantino's reelection at FIFA
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — The 10 national soccer associations that form the South American confederation CONMEBOL having given their backing to Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president. “After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and global soccer, the associated...
FIFA・
Comments / 0