Kissimmee, FL

aroundosceola.com

FHP: Kissimmee man killed on bicycle on Nova Road Tuesday morning

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a Kissimmee man was killed just before daybreak Sunday when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle on Nova Road. According to the report, a Ford F-250 was being driven by a 49-year-old Rockledge man was traveling eastbound on Nova Road near Gator Branch Road, and hit the 56-year-old bicyclist. The driver said he was not able to see the rider due to it being dark and the bicycle not having any lights. As a results, the front right of the truck struck the cyclist, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The pickup driver was not injured and remained on scene.
KISSIMMEE, FL
aroundosceola.com

Turnovers doom Kowboys in 18-7 loss at Jones; Toho Tigers suffer first loss

This wasn’t the way Coach Eric Pinellas wanted to start a stretch of four football games in 12 days. Whether it was the rustiness of not playing a game in 17 days, or it was the full moon shining brightly over south of downtown Orlando, The Osceola Kowboys dug themselves a hole with three first-half turnovers Monday night, and couldn’t dig themselves out in a 18-7 loss at Jones High in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

