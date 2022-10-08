The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a Kissimmee man was killed just before daybreak Sunday when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle on Nova Road. According to the report, a Ford F-250 was being driven by a 49-year-old Rockledge man was traveling eastbound on Nova Road near Gator Branch Road, and hit the 56-year-old bicyclist. The driver said he was not able to see the rider due to it being dark and the bicycle not having any lights. As a results, the front right of the truck struck the cyclist, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The pickup driver was not injured and remained on scene.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO