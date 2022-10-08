Read full article on original website
Related
Rafael Nadal and Wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló Welcome Their First Baby in Mallorca
Rafael Nadal first shared the couple's pregnancy news during a press conference in June in Palma de Mallorca Rafael Nadal has a new challenge: fatherhood! The tennis pro and wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló have welcomed their first baby, per AP and Spanish media reports. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Mallorca, where they live, according to the reports. Representatives for Nadal declined to comment on the tennis star's personal affairs. The exciting baby news comes just two weeks after Nadal's emotional final match with friend...
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal tipped to play ATP Finals despite always 'complaining' about it
ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi is expecting Rafael Nadal to play the ATP Finals this year despite it appearing that his season may be over. Nadal had a brilliant start to 2022, winning both the Australian Open and French Open to take his career major tally to 22. However, things has...
Yardbarker
"I’m thinking Novak Djokovic will get the record" - Gilbert on Connors’ record of 109 ATP titles
Brad Gilbert thinks Novak Djokovic can break the record of Jimmy Connors that even Roger Federer could not break. Jimmy Connors has won the most ATP championships (109) in history and he is followed by Roger Federer (103), Ivan Lendl (94), Rafael Nadal (92) and Novak Djokovic (90). To surpass Connors' record, the Serb would need to win 20 more titled, which, in Gilbert's opinion, is entirely possible.
Yardbarker
Simona Halep to join Martina Hingis in South Africa event aimed at fighting gender-based violence
Simona Halep will continue her comeback from surgery when she appears at an exhibition event in South Africa in December. Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep will join Swiss star Martina Hingis at the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge in Johannesburg. The Romanian announced in September that her tennis year was over...
RELATED PEOPLE
Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition
Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
Comments / 0