Rafael Nadal and Wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló Welcome Their First Baby in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal first shared the couple's pregnancy news during a press conference in June in Palma de Mallorca Rafael Nadal has a new challenge: fatherhood! The tennis pro and wife Mery 'Xisca' Perelló have welcomed their first baby, per AP and Spanish media reports. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Mallorca, where they live, according to the reports. Representatives for Nadal declined to comment on the tennis star's personal affairs. The exciting baby news comes just two weeks after Nadal's emotional final match with friend...
Yardbarker

"I’m thinking Novak Djokovic will get the record" - Gilbert on Connors’ record of 109 ATP titles

Brad Gilbert thinks Novak Djokovic can break the record of Jimmy Connors that even Roger Federer could not break. Jimmy Connors has won the most ATP championships (109) in history and he is followed by Roger Federer (103), Ivan Lendl (94), Rafael Nadal (92) and Novak Djokovic (90). To surpass Connors' record, the Serb would need to win 20 more titled, which, in Gilbert's opinion, is entirely possible.
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition

Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
