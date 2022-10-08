Read full article on original website
Alaska State House candidate forum: Districts 7 and 8
We're back this week with the sixth forum in our live candidate forum series. We spoke Monday with three local candidates for Alaska State House. Incumbent Rep. Ron Gillham and candidate Justin Ruffridge, both Soldotna Republicans, are running for District 7, representing Kenai and Soldotna. Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter, of Nikiski, is running to keep his seat representing the northern Kenai Peninsula for District 8. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.)
Travis Gienger is the heavyweight champ. He raised a 2,560 pound pumpkin
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Travis Gienger is the heavyweight champ. He raised a 2,560-pound pumpkin. He won a contest in Northern California. To get there, he drove the pumpkin 35 hours from Anoka, Minn., presumably never tapping the brakes too hard. His 2,500-pound pumpkin set a new U.S. record but not the world record. An Italian grower once raised a pumpkin that weighed 200 pounds more than that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Another warehouse in New York could become Amazon's 2nd U.S. workplace to unionize
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Singing) We are a union. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Singing) We are a union. WILLARD: About 10 miles from Albany, the fulfillment center employs a diverse workforce of more than 800 people. It's here where workers will vote on whether to join the fledgling Amazon Labor Union. The ALU formed after employees at a Staten Island warehouse voted to unionize in the spring, a vote Amazon still objects to. A union push at another facility there this year failed. Schodack organizer and Amazon employee Heather Goodall says workers upstate are inspired.
Eight years ago, Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo in the Utah desert
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Eight years ago, Shane Adams lost his beloved horse, Mongo, in the Utah desert. Adams was asleep in his tent when he heard the wild mustangs and saw with horror that his horse had joined the herd. Adams prayed that Mongo would find his way home. And last week, he did. Officers with the Bureau of Land Management found the stallion - now 18 years old and a few hundred pounds skinnier - and brought him home, where he was given his favorite treat, Sour Patch Kids. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
