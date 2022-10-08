ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European roundup: Tomori on target to help Milan defeat struggling Juventus

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Fikayo Tomori (right) is congratulated after opening the scoring for Milan against Juventus.

Milan secured a 2-0 win over rivals Juventus with goals from the defender Fikayo Tomori and the midfielder Brahim Díaz in a spirited Serie A clash at the San Siro.

The defending champions provisionally moved up two places to third in the standings on 20 points, level with leaders Napoli and second-placed Atalanta who both have a game in hand.

Juventus, who appeared to have turned a corner after beating Bologna 3-0 at home last weekend, following that up with a 3-1 victory against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League in midweek, remain eighth on 13 points.

Milan made it 1-0 just before the break through Tomori who followed up a shot by Olivier Giroud and rifled the ball into the roof of the net. Díaz doubled Milan’s lead in the 54th minute when he took advantage of Dusan Vlahovic’s mistake and raced towards Juve’s goal, finishing off a solo effort with a brilliant strike.

Edin Dzeko’s 100th and 101st Serie A goals gave injury-ridden Internazionale a 2-1 victory at Sassuolo. The 36-year-old became the third-oldest player to reach the milestone behind Goran Pandev and Sergio Pellissier.

In Spain, Éder Militao’s early header gave Real Madrid a low-key 1-0 win at Getafe to move them back to the top of La Liga. Real are now on 22 points, three ahead of their rivals Barcelona, who have a game in hand and will host Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Militao scored the winner in the third minute, ghosting between several defenders to head home from close range from a corner by Luka Modric.

After the early goal, Real piled on the pressure. Rodrygo, who played at centre-forward in place of the rested Karim Benzema, missed a great chance with a close-range header while Modric also fired a shot wide from the edge of the box.

They were also denied a penalty just before half-time when Vinícius Jr was fouled inside the box, but a VAR check spotted that the ball had gone out on the left touchline in the buildup.

Rodrygo shot wide immediately after the break and, two minutes later, the Getafe goalkeeper David Soria made an incredible stop to deny Aurélien Tchouaméni from inside the box.

Rodrygo then had a goal ruled out a few minutes later after the VAR decided he was narrowly offside. The pace of the game dropped as Real controlled possession and a helpless Getafe defended with 11 men in their own half. The hosts have now lost two straight games and are 16th on seven points, two above the relegation zone.

Ángel Correa scored twice as Atlético Madrid won 2-1 against Girona to move up to fourth. Girona made it difficult for the home side who relied on an inspired performance from Jan Oblak and got lucky when two second-half strikes from the visitors hit the post.

Both Correa’s goals were scored in the early minutes of each half. The Argentina international stroked in a close-range, first-time shot from an Antoine Griezmann cross to open the scoring after five minutes. Three minutes after the break, Correa intercepted a poor pass from goalkeeper Juan Carlos inside the box and buried the ball in the open goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFVMx_0iRbOivL00
Ángel Correa watches his shot go past Juan Carlos for Atlético Madrid’s second goal. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Girona reduced the deficit in the 65th minute when Rodrigo Riquelme’s long-range shot deflected off defender José Maria Gimenez, which took it beyond Jan Oblak.

Aleix García smashed a thundering strike off the post in the 77th minute and had a similar strike from the same spot that Oblak acrobatically tipped away. From the resulting corner, Santiago Bueno jumped high to deliver a towering header that smashed against Oblak’s left post.

Atlético’s win lifted them to 16 points, a point behind third-placed Athletic Bilbao who drew 1-1 at Sevilla, Mikel Vesga equalising for the visitors after Óliver Torres’s early goal. Atlético are three points behind Barcelona and six behind Real Madrid.

In the main game in Germany, Borussia Dortmund scraped a 2-2 draw at home to Bayern Munich. Earlier, Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby scored once and set up two for Jeremie Frimpong in a 4-0 demolition of visiting Schalke to give Xabi Alonso a winning start as a coach in the Bundesliga.

Diaby thundered in a shot from outside the area in the 38th minute before setting up Frimpong to drill in from a tight angle three minutes later.

The pair combined again eight minutes after the restart with Diaby the provider and Frimpong slotting in from close range. Paulinho completed the rout with a well-timed run in the 90th minute.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain played more than one half with 10 men but salvaged a goalless draw at Reims to extend their unbeaten run this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeuSY_0iRbOivL00
PSG’s Sergio Ramos argues with the referee after being shown a red card at Reims. Photograph: Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos picked up a straight red card as tempers flared shortly before half-time but a reshuffled PSG, who were without the injured Lionel Messi, managed to keep a clean sheet. They have 26 points from 10 games and lead Marseille, who slumped to a 2-1 home defeat by AC Ajaccio, by three points. Reims are 14th on eight points.

The hosts played boldly but PSG had the best chance through Kylian Mbappé, who was denied from close range by Yehvann Diouf in the 33rd minute. Ramos, however, picked up a yellow card after arguing with the referee, Pierre Gaillouste, who an instant later went back to the Spaniard and showed him a straight red card.

PSG’s coach, Christophe Galtier, replaced the midfielder Carlos Soler with Neymar but the visitors lacked ideas and had to be content with sharing the points on a night to forget.

