OHSAA TOURNAMENT TIME

All tickets are online and can be purchased at https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Middletown #21 host #25 Talawanda on 10/17 at 7pm at Middletown. Middletown #25 at St. Ursula/Colerain on 10/22 at 7pm. Volleyball #29 Seed:. Middletown #29 vs #30 Winton Woods on 10/18 at 7:30pm at Loveland.
‘The astonishing power of visibility’: Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy!’

Dayton native, a historic winner, set to appear on quiz show’s Tournament of Champions. Eight months ago, Dayton native Amy Schneider’s remarkable, record-breaking “Jeopardy!” winning streak ended after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins and resulting in earnings of nearly $1.4 million, paved the way for her to compete in the quiz show’s highly anticipated Tournament of Champions, which begins airing Oct. 31.
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
‘This will change our world’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Jeff Bezos-backed real estate firm enters Cincinnati market

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Seattle-based Arrived Homes has entered the Greater Cincinnati market with at least two homes purchased in the region. Arrived Homes, a real estate investing platform that is backed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, purchased two homes in the region this summer. Founded in 2019, Arrived lets people invest in rental properties with the goal of making passive income through quarterly returns.
