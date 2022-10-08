Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel Eisenberg
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
10 Dayton-area teams headed to the court for 2023 edition of Flyin’ To The Hoop basketball showcase
KETTERING — Ten Dayton-area high schools will be among 35 teams from eight states and two countries scheduled to compete in the 2023 Flyin’ To The Hoop basketball showcase at Trent Arena. The field for the Jan. 13-16, 2023, event is to include 11 of the preseason Top...
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
middletownathletics.com
OHSAA TOURNAMENT TIME
All tickets are online and can be purchased at https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Middletown #21 host #25 Talawanda on 10/17 at 7pm at Middletown. Middletown #25 at St. Ursula/Colerain on 10/22 at 7pm. Volleyball #29 Seed:. Middletown #29 vs #30 Winton Woods on 10/18 at 7:30pm at Loveland.
‘Troubling trend;’ Gun found on student at Wayne HS football game for second time this season
HUBER HEIGHTS — For the second time in the fall football season, police arrested a student for having a gun on them at a Wayne High School football game in what district officials are calling a “troubling trend.”. During the recent game at Heidkamp Stadium on Oct. 7th.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mo Egger, premier sports voice in local radio, fell in love with the radio early on
If you find yourself ready to toss your radio – or phone – out the window at one of his sports takes – well, just blame his parents. “My parents always had the radio on in the car,” said Mo Egger, the ’95 grad of Scott High School, “And I fell in love with all of it – music, talk and sports.”
dayton.com
‘The astonishing power of visibility’: Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy!’
Dayton native, a historic winner, set to appear on quiz show’s Tournament of Champions. Eight months ago, Dayton native Amy Schneider’s remarkable, record-breaking “Jeopardy!” winning streak ended after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins and resulting in earnings of nearly $1.4 million, paved the way for her to compete in the quiz show’s highly anticipated Tournament of Champions, which begins airing Oct. 31.
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Fox 19
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Demonstrators march in Dayton 1 day after Ohio judge blocks state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban
DAYTON — Just 24 hours after a Hamilton County judge decided to block Ohio’s new, “heartbeat” abortion law, the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance held an event Saturday at Riverscape Metropark in Dayton. >>Ohio judge approves permanent block on state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban.
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Cincinnati parks director says Smale eroding into Ohio River
The $100 million Smale Riverfront Park originally opened in 2012, but a decade later its once-sloping shoreline is falling into the Ohio River.
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades later
Benito Mussolini 1940. Agfacolor photo by H. Roger-Viollet; Public Domain Image. The Capitoline Wolf Statue was a gift from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1929 to the city of Cincinnati. The statue represented a she-wolf nursing Romulus and Remus (the twin brothers who founded Rome).
WKRC
Jeff Bezos-backed real estate firm enters Cincinnati market
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Seattle-based Arrived Homes has entered the Greater Cincinnati market with at least two homes purchased in the region. Arrived Homes, a real estate investing platform that is backed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, purchased two homes in the region this summer. Founded in 2019, Arrived lets people invest in rental properties with the goal of making passive income through quarterly returns.
UPDATE: Electric service restored to large portion of Kettering to end outage caused by squirrel
KETTERING — UPDATE @ 11:53 p.m.: Electric service has been restored to those AES Ohio customers in the Kettering-Oakwood area who were affected by the power outage earlier Tuesday night, according to the AES Ohio online map. INITIAL REPORT. A squirrel that came in contact with a switcher gets...
Comments / 0