It’s Tua bad this won’t be Teddy Bridgewater’s team either

From the time he was a sure-thing prospect at Miami’s Northwestern High, Teddy Bridgewater always had seemed destined for greatness.

Today, however, he continues to be the QB2 on whatever NFL team signs him to its training-camp roster. In nine seasons as a pro, he’s played at Minnesota, New Orleans, Carolina, Denver and now Miami. The return to his hometown could have been the perfect setting for Bridgewater finally solidifying his place as an NFL starter.

But that time has passed. Once the Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama in 2020, they became Tua’s team. After his performance against Baltimore earlier this season, everyone started earmarking him as a Hall of Famer, simultaneously marking off Bridgewater at the same time.

Bridgewater, however, is right there doing what he’s supposed to be doing. Tua was injured in consecutive games and the Tua-to-Teddy transition was in full spin. Bridgewater will start this week’s Dolphins game at the New York Jets after Tua was ruled out due to the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Plenty of people hate this scenario. They’ve been bashing Bridgewater for years.

Teddy has been trying to outrun the naysayers since high school. This week, as Miami enters Week 5 atop the AFC East at 3-1, Bridgewater’s job is to just steer the course until Tua can return.

It didn’t used to be that way. Teddy was always the man back in the day but still under the guise of surprise because many didn’t expect it.

He led Northwestern to the state finals as a freshman. He was 20-9 in three seasons at Louisville, losing just one game in 2012, an upset by UCF, or the Cards could have been arguing for a spot in the BCS title game.

In high school, Bridgewater was the one who threw the 72-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the 6A state title game against Sanford Seminole, only to watch the Seminoles steal it away in the final seconds.

That 28-21 loss in 2008 was supposed to be Northwestern’s third straight state crown. No large-class school had ever pulled off the feat. It’s still never been done, and the juggling of classes and playoff formats, etc., since 2011 have made it that much more difficult in what is now Class 8A.

Bridgewater was expected to guide Northwestern to several more trips to Orlando’s Citrus Bowl, but he never made it back. He started to earn a long list of naysayers. They questioned his leadership, his accuracy and his commitment to making himself better.

As good as he was in high school, the recruiters seemed scared to take a chance on the can’t-miss kid. He had seven scholarship offers as a senior at Northwestern.

Yep, just seven offers. That’s ridiculous for a 4-star player out of South Florida who was considered by many to be the top quarterback in the country in the class of 2011.

Many college coaches wanted to make the athletic Bridgewater a receiver or defensive back. Teddy’s answer was always the same, “I’m a quarterback.”

I asked him once as a senior if it bothered him that coaches wanted to change his position, and he said, “It doesn’t matter. I’m a quarterback.”

Yes he was, and he shrugged off those who questioned his talents. With a powerful arm, fast legs and a great mind for the game, he still had quarterback options. He was committed to Miami at one point but pulled out after the Shapiro Sanctions crippled the program.

That’s when Louisville hired Florida defensive coordinator Charlie Strong as head coach. Strong had recruited Bridgewater while at UF and he persuaded Bridgewater to follow him to Louisville.

Bridgewater threw for 9,817 yards and 72 touchdowns at Louisville, with a completion rate of 68.4%. He entered the draft after his junior season.

His completion rate in the NFL has gone down a bit to 66.4%, but that’s still not too shabby for the veteran. He’s thrown for 14,630 yards and an equal number of touchdowns to his college days with 72 (and counting).

Bridgewater has become that reliable backup. I still love to watch the kid and always hope he plays well. He’s there to help save his hometown team right now, a fitting status for his professional journey. He’s really not a kid anymore and turns 30-years-old next month, but his childish demeanor keeps him grounded.

Of course the naysayers are still naying, but Bridgewater can have the last laugh. He has become one of the most reliable QB2s in the NFL and if he keeps the Dolphins afloat while Tua gets his head right, he’ll be a big part of what appears could be a season with deep playoff hopes for DolFans everywhere.

It will have to be In Teddy They Trust for now, at least until Tua gets back, and there are plenty of QBs in the NFL that aren’t as trustworthy as Teddy.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Chris Hays covers high school football, college football recruiting for the Sentinel. He can be reached at CHays@orlandosentinel.com .