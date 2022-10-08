Read full article on original website
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners fever: Demand for merchandise has printers scrambling
SEATTLE — The Mariners are now headed to Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series, and as you might imagine, team merchandise is flying off the shelves. “I mean, it’s two decades of pent-up excitement,” said Joe Munson, who works in marketing and communications...
Baseball 101: What you need to know before Mariners play next
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Missing 21 years of postseason baseball might leave some fans paying a little less attention to the game. Here's a crash course on Baseball 101 for those who need a refresher on the rules and terminology before the Mariners play next. People probably know three strikes...
KING-5
Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'
SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
Seattle’s Most Coveted Street Has a Gorgeous $3.9 Million Home for Sale
If you love old houses, this Seattle home built in 1915 is gorgeous inside and out. Take a walk back in time with this beautiful home that's for sale in Seattle. One of my favorite websites on Facebook is "For Love Of Old Houses" and when I saw this beauty, I had to post about it.
Huskies' Peihopa Suspended for Team Rules Violation
The UW redshirt freshman defensive tackle missed three of the previous six games.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Mayor Harrell offers Seattle a bandage for crime surge — it needs sutures
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell keeps offering the city bandages when it needs sutures. The city is bleeding out. Harrell announced a program to help small businesses cover the costs of damage committed by the criminals that Democrats enabled. The city ceded the neighborhood to homeless addicts who ran visitors away from businesses that once thrived. And they fought to keep prolific criminals out of jail instead of behind bars where they would stop victimizing innocent Seattleites.
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
Person struck by car on I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. The collision occurred near the Ravenna Northeast 65th Street exit, just north of the University of Washington campus. The collision caused nearly all lanes to be blocked. It is...
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
KOMO News
Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington
(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
Seattle cat in the running for National Hambone Award
SEATTLE — A Seattle cat is in the running for some widespread recognition - a National Hambone Award. The competition is entering its 14th year, and brings awareness to the wild things that can happen to our pets, and how pet insurance can help us care for them. Nationwide...
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
KUOW
What gardeners need to know before the cold weather arrives in the NW ... eventually: Today So Far
Gardeners should be on the alert: Winter is coming ... and this year will require some special attention. Someone is poisoning wolves in northeastern Washington. SeaTac is the latest city to up its minimum wage these days. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 11,...
KIMA TV
Have you seen him? Australian man missing in the Seattle area
RENTON, Wash. — An Australian man visiting Seattle has disappeared and his family is desperately trying to locate him. Stanley Haviland, 68, from Sydney, is missing after being discharged from Valley Medical Center in Renton on Oct. 5, according to a statement from Amy Haviland, one of Stanley's relatives in Australia.
This Washington City Is One Of The Most Stressful Places For Drivers
HiRoad dug through data to find out which cities have the most stressed out drivers.
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
knkx.org
Bassist and music educator Chuck Deardorf has died
Seattle's "first-call" bassist for nearly four decades, Chuck Deardorf also served as the jazz program director at Cornish College of the Arts. He died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. A mainstay of the Seattle music scene, Deardorf also worked with nationally-touring artists. He was almost as well-known for his...
KING-5
Glass pumpkin season is a time to celebrate for collectors
TACOMA, Wash. — Not all pumpkins are meant for carving. Some are meant to be just a bit more permanent and handled with care. A treasured Northwest tradition, nearly three decades in the making, glass pumpkin patches offer shoppers hundred of choices in all shapes, sizes and colors. Each...
