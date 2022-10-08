ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Baseball 101: What you need to know before Mariners play next

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Missing 21 years of postseason baseball might leave some fans paying a little less attention to the game. Here's a crash course on Baseball 101 for those who need a refresher on the rules and terminology before the Mariners play next. People probably know three strikes...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'

SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Mayor Harrell offers Seattle a bandage for crime surge — it needs sutures

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell keeps offering the city bandages when it needs sutures. The city is bleeding out. Harrell announced a program to help small businesses cover the costs of damage committed by the criminals that Democrats enabled. The city ceded the neighborhood to homeless addicts who ran visitors away from businesses that once thrived. And they fought to keep prolific criminals out of jail instead of behind bars where they would stop victimizing innocent Seattleites.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person struck by car on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. The collision occurred near the Ravenna Northeast 65th Street exit, just north of the University of Washington campus. The collision caused nearly all lanes to be blocked. It is...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanfare#The Toronto Blue Jays
KOMO News

Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington

(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle cat in the running for National Hambone Award

SEATTLE — A Seattle cat is in the running for some widespread recognition - a National Hambone Award. The competition is entering its 14th year, and brings awareness to the wild things that can happen to our pets, and how pet insurance can help us care for them. Nationwide...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KOMO News

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Have you seen him? Australian man missing in the Seattle area

RENTON, Wash. — An Australian man visiting Seattle has disappeared and his family is desperately trying to locate him. Stanley Haviland, 68, from Sydney, is missing after being discharged from Valley Medical Center in Renton on Oct. 5, according to a statement from Amy Haviland, one of Stanley's relatives in Australia.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Bassist and music educator Chuck Deardorf has died

Seattle's "first-call" bassist for nearly four decades, Chuck Deardorf also served as the jazz program director at Cornish College of the Arts. He died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. A mainstay of the Seattle music scene, Deardorf also worked with nationally-touring artists. He was almost as well-known for his...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Glass pumpkin season is a time to celebrate for collectors

TACOMA, Wash. — Not all pumpkins are meant for carving. Some are meant to be just a bit more permanent and handled with care. A treasured Northwest tradition, nearly three decades in the making, glass pumpkin patches offer shoppers hundred of choices in all shapes, sizes and colors. Each...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy