Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Gives Important Injury Update

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media Tuesday evening after practice and offered the following comments about the Bulldogs’ forthcoming home game against conference foe Vanderbilt. On Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann…. “Yeah, we had him down several times. Really throws...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

College football reveals Stetson Bennett shoulder injury

If you noticed that the Georgia Bulldogs‘ offense has been a bit off this season, you not alone. Although the Dawgs had no problem handling Auburn this past Saturday, a week before they struggled against the Missouri Tigers, winning in the closing minutes of that game, 24-20. But one...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vince Dooley update: Daughter shares latest on former Georgia coach, AD

Reports surfaced Saturday that former Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley was in the hospital over the weekend. It appears, however, that Dooley has fully recovered after contracting COVID-19. Dooley’s daughter, Deanna, provided an update Monday, saying that her father had been released from the hospital and...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia Football
wfxg.com

Mark Richt, Andruw Jones to be inducted in Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

MACON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (GSHF) has announced its 2023 candidates for induction, including former Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Mark Richt and Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones. The duo, along with the full class of inductees, will be celebrated the weekend of February 24 and...
MACON, GA
News19 WLTX

Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
DECATUR, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens

A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

'They're suffering a loss' | GSP lays K-9 Figo to rest

COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a solemn Monday as metro Atlanta law enforcement honored a K-9 trooper killed in the line of duty. Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo was escorted from Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital by Sandy Springs Police Monday morning as crews took the patrol dog to his final resting place.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

