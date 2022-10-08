Read full article on original website
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Gives Important Injury Update
ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media Tuesday evening after practice and offered the following comments about the Bulldogs’ forthcoming home game against conference foe Vanderbilt. On Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann…. “Yeah, we had him down several times. Really throws...
thecomeback.com
College football reveals Stetson Bennett shoulder injury
If you noticed that the Georgia Bulldogs‘ offense has been a bit off this season, you not alone. Although the Dawgs had no problem handling Auburn this past Saturday, a week before they struggled against the Missouri Tigers, winning in the closing minutes of that game, 24-20. But one...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vince Dooley update: Daughter shares latest on former Georgia coach, AD
Reports surfaced Saturday that former Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley was in the hospital over the weekend. It appears, however, that Dooley has fully recovered after contracting COVID-19. Dooley’s daughter, Deanna, provided an update Monday, saying that her father had been released from the hospital and...
NOLA.com
Alabama, Georgia are no longer the favorites to win the college football national title
Ohio State is the favorite to win the 2023 national championship for the first time since Caesars Sportsbook posted college football futures in January. This marks the first time that a non-SEC team has sat atop the board, as Alabama or Georgia had been favored at every other point. The...
wfxg.com
Mark Richt, Andruw Jones to be inducted in Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
MACON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (GSHF) has announced its 2023 candidates for induction, including former Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Mark Richt and Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones. The duo, along with the full class of inductees, will be celebrated the weekend of February 24 and...
Hundreds show up for beloved high school football star's visitation
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Hundreds came to pay their respects Tuesday night to 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt during his visitation inside The Jefferson Church. Besides his family, Elijah’s teammates, classmates, and teachers were among those who stood in line to honor him. Elijah was gunned down outside the Dave and...
Funeral plans announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
Debbie Collier's killer remains at large as family remembers slain Georgia woman
Debbie Collier, a slain Georgia real estate office manager whose killer remains at large, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, her family announced.
'He cared more than anyone' | 18-year-old high school football star honored, remembered at emotional vigil
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Elijah DeWitt was a star prep football player before being gunned down in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville shopping center last week. Family and friends took time to honor Elijah's memory Sunday evening as the small Jackson County community of Jefferson prepares for his funeral this week.
Georgia pastor's wife shot in head while sleeping passes away
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman shot by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home in Decatur has died. Lashunda Ellison was sleeping at her home along Wilkins Court last Wednesday when a bullet came through the house around midnight and struck her head, DeKalb County Police said.
Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens
A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
'They're suffering a loss' | GSP lays K-9 Figo to rest
COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a solemn Monday as metro Atlanta law enforcement honored a K-9 trooper killed in the line of duty. Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo was escorted from Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital by Sandy Springs Police Monday morning as crews took the patrol dog to his final resting place.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
