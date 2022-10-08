Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
live5news.com
State officials announce I-26 widening in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on Interstate 26, widening it to three lanes each way in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will begin soon. State officials gathered Tuesday to announce the official start of construction on seven miles between Jedburg Road and SC-27. SCDOT says the stretch initially was set to cost $218 million. But thanks to the legislature approving $320 million in June, the project is being moved up an estimated six years.
LIST: Early voting locations for November election
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but qualified voters can cast their ballots early beginning later this month. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in May that replaces in-person absentee voting with an early in-person voting period for the two weeks leading up to election days. Any […]
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
The Post and Courier
Community Calendar
NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Meet Your Mobile Library: 3-7 p.m., Oct. 13 and Nov. 10. Berkeley County Library System, in collaboration with Moncks Corner Farmers Market, invites customers to visit the Mobile Library for Meet Your Mobile Library once a month from May to November. The Moncks Corner Farmers Market is located at the Market Pavilion, 418 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner. For more information on the Mobile Library, please contact Barbara Ash at 843-719-4247/843-934-9976 or MORE@berkeleycountysc.gov.
counton2.com
Threats prompt Erica Cokley to withdraw from CCSD Board race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board member is withdrawing from the race less than a month before elections due to safety concerns. Erica Cokley announced Tuesday that she plans to file the necessary paperwork to withdraw from the race, saying that she no longer feels safe in office.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston's plan to rezone industrial land near old Navy base faces opposition
NORTH CHARLESTON — The city's plan to reclassify industrial properties near the old Charleston Naval Base and create a mixed-use corridor is getting steep pushback. Property owners who attended the Oct. 10 Planning Commission meeting, where the city considered rezoning 10 lots along Spruill Avenue and other nearby streets from industrial to general business, called the Planning Department's proposal a "huge disaster" for the existing industrial businesses.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: SC shouldn't set traps for heirs trying to pay their taxes, reclaim property
Along South Carolina’s coast, the problem of heirs properties — properties owned by multiple descendants, often dozens, without a clear title — is challenging enough. Those who live or work on these lands cannot borrow against their property’s value, and they always face the prospect that one heir, even one with but a tiny slice of ownership, can force the sale of the entire tract.
The Post and Courier
Twice rejected, planned 8-story Charleston apartment building's design back up for review
The reworked design of a proposed eight-story apartment building near Charleston's medical district is back up for review a year after its previous architectural features stirred discontent. The city is poised to recommend approval, but preservationists already are targeting the redesign as nothing new. SE Calhoun LLC, an affiliate of...
The Post and Courier
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park
Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
The Post and Courier
Storm debris rolls into the Berkeley County landfill
While it wasn’t as much as previous storms, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the area in the form of debris at the Berkeley County Landfill. After the storm moved through the area on Sept. 30, the heavy wind and rain knocked down limbs and, in some cases, entire trees.
abcnews4.com
Colleton Co. School District announces upcoming meeting schedule
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County School District is holding community meetings at different locations from September to December. Topics to be discussed are the district's modified calendar, additional learning opportunities, and updated promotion/retention/acceleration policies. The first 25 attendees of each session will receive a $20 gift card.
Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
charlestondaily.net
Support the Lowcountry Food Bank and your community – Food pantry locations and distribution schedule
Lowcountry Food Bank believes that no one should have to live without food. If you are in need of FREE food assistance:. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
The Post and Courier
Where and when to vote early
Registered Berkeley County voters may early vote 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through November 5, 2022 at any of the following locations: Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, Hanahan Library at 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan or the St. Stephen Library at 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen.
The Post and Courier
Coalition for Kids announces picks for CCSD board, despite being snubbed by candidates
After getting snubbed by half of the Charleston County School Board candidates, a group that has influenced past CCSD elections released its slate of endorsements on Oct. 10. The group, Charleston Coalition for Kids, is a nonprofit backed by billionaire and Meeting Street Schools founder Ben Navarro. During the 2018 school board election, all four of the candidates it supported won seats. But concern over how much the group spent on races and the anonymity of its funders, which nonprofits don't have to disclose, has made made candidates wary of accepting the coalition's support.
live5news.com
1 killed in two-car Dorchester Co. crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday. Louis Lee Prescott, 69, from Cross was killed when his truck was hit by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 78, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened just after...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston man sentenced to 40 years for Citadel Mall parking lot murder
A North Charleston man was sentenced to 40 years in state prison after admitting to shooting and killing his girlfriend almost four years ago outside a West Ashley shopping mall. Cary Kejuan Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty at an Oct. 11 hearing in Charleston County court to murder and possession of...
counton2.com
Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
