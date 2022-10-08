ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

The rich history of Berkeley County

Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
State officials announce I-26 widening in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on Interstate 26, widening it to three lanes each way in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will begin soon. State officials gathered Tuesday to announce the official start of construction on seven miles between Jedburg Road and SC-27. SCDOT says the stretch initially was set to cost $218 million. But thanks to the legislature approving $320 million in June, the project is being moved up an estimated six years.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
LIST: Early voting locations for November election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but qualified voters can cast their ballots early beginning later this month. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in May that replaces in-person absentee voting with an early in-person voting period for the two weeks leading up to election days. Any […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Summerville, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Community Calendar

NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Meet Your Mobile Library: 3-7 p.m., Oct. 13 and Nov. 10. Berkeley County Library System, in collaboration with Moncks Corner Farmers Market, invites customers to visit the Mobile Library for Meet Your Mobile Library once a month from May to November. The Moncks Corner Farmers Market is located at the Market Pavilion, 418 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner. For more information on the Mobile Library, please contact Barbara Ash at 843-719-4247/843-934-9976 or MORE@berkeleycountysc.gov.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Threats prompt Erica Cokley to withdraw from CCSD Board race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board member is withdrawing from the race less than a month before elections due to safety concerns. Erica Cokley announced Tuesday that she plans to file the necessary paperwork to withdraw from the race, saying that she no longer feels safe in office.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
North Charleston's plan to rezone industrial land near old Navy base faces opposition

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city's plan to reclassify industrial properties near the old Charleston Naval Base and create a mixed-use corridor is getting steep pushback. Property owners who attended the Oct. 10 Planning Commission meeting, where the city considered rezoning 10 lots along Spruill Avenue and other nearby streets from industrial to general business, called the Planning Department's proposal a "huge disaster" for the existing industrial businesses.
Editorial: SC shouldn't set traps for heirs trying to pay their taxes, reclaim property

Along South Carolina’s coast, the problem of heirs properties — properties owned by multiple descendants, often dozens, without a clear title — is challenging enough. Those who live or work on these lands cannot borrow against their property’s value, and they always face the prospect that one heir, even one with but a tiny slice of ownership, can force the sale of the entire tract.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park

Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Storm debris rolls into the Berkeley County landfill

While it wasn’t as much as previous storms, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the area in the form of debris at the Berkeley County Landfill. After the storm moved through the area on Sept. 30, the heavy wind and rain knocked down limbs and, in some cases, entire trees.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Colleton Co. School District announces upcoming meeting schedule

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County School District is holding community meetings at different locations from September to December. Topics to be discussed are the district's modified calendar, additional learning opportunities, and updated promotion/retention/acceleration policies. The first 25 attendees of each session will receive a $20 gift card.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Support the Lowcountry Food Bank and your community – Food pantry locations and distribution schedule

Lowcountry Food Bank believes that no one should have to live without food. If you are in need of FREE food assistance:. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
Where and when to vote early

Registered Berkeley County voters may early vote 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through November 5, 2022 at any of the following locations: Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, Hanahan Library at 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan or the St. Stephen Library at 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Coalition for Kids announces picks for CCSD board, despite being snubbed by candidates

After getting snubbed by half of the Charleston County School Board candidates, a group that has influenced past CCSD elections released its slate of endorsements on Oct. 10. The group, Charleston Coalition for Kids, is a nonprofit backed by billionaire and Meeting Street Schools founder Ben Navarro. During the 2018 school board election, all four of the candidates it supported won seats. But concern over how much the group spent on races and the anonymity of its funders, which nonprofits don't have to disclose, has made made candidates wary of accepting the coalition's support.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
1 killed in two-car Dorchester Co. crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday. Louis Lee Prescott, 69, from Cross was killed when his truck was hit by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 78, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened just after...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

