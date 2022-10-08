Read full article on original website
'Dragula: Titans' Trailer Showcases Spooky All-Stars Season for The Monstrous Drag Competition Show
Shudder has just released a spooky official trailer for the upcoming all-stars season of the horror-themed drag competition show Dragula. The show's newest season, dubbed The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans, will feature multiple contestants, who previously competed on one of the last four seasons of Dragula, participating in challenges that will showcase their drag aesthetic, while the winner will be awarded $100,000 dollars.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?
The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Just when things seem to be looking up for House Targaryen, the ending of Episode 8 of House of the Dragon sets us on a path of no return with its ending. The episode is an emotional one, especially for Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Daemon (Matt Smith), we see the three reunite after six years separated. Viserys, after suffering from his ailments, is on the brink of death. His face has decayed, his energy has completely drained, and he is addled by milk of the poppy, taken in order to ease his own pain.
Jennifer Walters is Looking for Hulk King in New 'She-Hulk' Finale Footage
It’s time for the She-Hulk finale and Nikki is hellbent on finding the people behind Intelligencia, who hurt her best friend, Jen. In a new clip, in the aftermath of everything going wrong for Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) at the gala, she is now seen with a whiteboard, putting pieces together in order to find whoever is behind the secret organization. Nikki (Ginger Gongaza) then suggests that the organization is made up of “exclusively dumb dudes,” and one of them guys is going to slip up and give them enough information to track the Hulk King down. However, she suggests that upon finding the people behind the website Jen should destroy them “by any and all means.”
Why Jen Was Right to be Angry in 'She-Hulk' Episode 8
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.We’ve followed Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for several weeks now, and we’ve gained a pretty good insight into the kind of person she is: her moral leanings, self-deprecating humor, legal know-how, and inherently decent worldview. In the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip It," Jen is tested after a cyberattack orchestrated by Intelligencia discloses personal and professional details that could cost Jen her livelihood. It was a hugely enjoyable episode with the re-introduction of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) as the MCU’s dishiest vigilante. Jen embraces the action-heavy aspect of her superhero identity, getting the recognition she deserves, and a baddie who is an inept, albeit scene-stealing, supervillain. Unfortunately, it all ends in rage-filled tears.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Solidifies Eve Best as the Series’ Standout Performer
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.Since the series’ debut, one of the most thematically resonant characters in House of the Dragon has been Rhaenys Targaryen, portrayed by Eve Best. Dubbed the “Queen Who Never Was,” Best’s Rhaenys has been crucial to the show’s critique of patriarchal power and tradition. And yet, little attention has been paid to the incredibly nuanced performance of Best in this critical role. In Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides,” Best navigates a wide range of complicated emotions and meaningfully delivers dialogue dripping with subtext, proving she is truly the show’s standout performer.
Eoin Macken on How 'La Brea' Season 2 Differs From Season 1
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of La Brea.]In Season 2 of the NBC sci-fi adventure series La Brea, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and teenage daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) have made their way through a sinkhole that landed them in prehistoric Seattle to Los Angeles, on a mission to reunite with the rest of the family they were separated from. Only things are never that easy, with Eve (Natalie Zea) being held by a dangerous but mysterious group of individuals known as the Exiles and son Josh (Jack Martin) having mistakenly ended up in 1988. And even if Gavin can bring them all together again, they have to figure out how to get past all of their own personal family drama, in order to work together to find their way back home.
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
Why Jennifer Walters Needs a Man Like Matt Murdock in Her Life
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk.Over the course of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, created for TV by Jessica Gao, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is adjusting to her life as a superhero and a lawyer for superhumans. Though she’s been figuring it out alongside her best friend Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and briefly her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Jen hasn’t quite figured out dating. After a string of bad dates, not to mention being filmed and ghosted by Intelligencia member Josh Miller (Trevor Salter), she’s been down on her luck and in need of a good guy to get her groove back. Turns out what she needed was a lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen by day and a vigilante by night.
'House of the Dragon': George R. R. Martin Explains Why Daeron Targaryen Is Missing
HBO’s House of the Dragon is coming to a conclusion in the next couple of weeks and for as long as we have had it on-screen, it has been a pleasure. As with most fantasy novels adapted for television, fans of the novels will be looking to see what alterations have been made when compared to the source material. One key difference fans noticed is the absence of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke)'s youngest son, Daeron, from the series.
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill Team Up to Find a Missing Girl
As Netflix teased yesterday with a floral Twitter post, fans of mystery stories can celebrate because the new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 has arrived. Like in the original film, the sequel will follow a young detective (played by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown) as she solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective, Sherlock (Henry Cavill). The streamer is set to premiere the adventure in early November.
'House of the Dragon's Time Jumps Make the Tragedy of King Viserys Even Sadder
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.The time jumps made in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon have been somewhat controversial so far. While Game of Thrones allowed younger stars like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright to grow up on screen, House of the Dragon has already condensed over 16 years into one season. Many viewers were somewhat disappointed by the initial jump in the sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen.” They had felt an emotional connection to the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent, played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively.
How to Watch Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher' Starring Naomi Watts
Ryan Murphy is fast becoming synonymous with creating the most thrilling and creepy TV shows and after giving us gems like American Horror Story (2011 - present), Scream Queens (2015 - 2016), American Crime Story (2016 - present), Ratched (2020 - present), and more, we can see why. This year, Murphy and his frequent co-creator, Ian Brennan have already co-created a Netflix series titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and now, the duo is back with another true crime miniseries titled The Watcher.
'Dungeons & Dragons' Documentary In the Works With Joe Manganiello and Kyle Newman Directing
Hasbro's Entertainment One will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of legendary tabletop RPG franchise Dungeons & Dragons with a new documentary hyped up as "the definitive take" on the property. The studio has tapped True Blood star Joe Manganiello alongside 1UP director Kyle Newman to direct the film which is being made with an unprecedented amount of confidential and never-before-seen material. The story of the definitive RPG will be told in 2024, in time for the franchise's anniversary.
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
What Is the Maester Conspiracy in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.The Maester Conspiracy is a theory referred to in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, which was set hundreds of years after House of the Dragon - when magic had been gone from the world for a long time. Several characters including one of their own Maester Marwyn aka Marwyn the Mage believed that there was a covenant between certain maesters to influence events within their assigned houses and beyond. It was also believed that an untold number of maesters, working together, were responsible for ridding the world of all magic, including dragons and the Targaryens who rode them.
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
'Werewolf by Night' Is Proof That the MCU Should Keep Experimenting With Genre
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night is the MCU's newest TV special that surprised a lot of fans in a good way for its refreshing take on the beloved universe. Taking place on a single night, the 52-minute special follows a group of experienced monster hunters who are on a competitive hunt to decide who will next wield the Bloodstone —an incredibly powerful red gem that is capable of giving the user immense strength and longer life— after the death of Ulysses Bloodstone. Joining the group is Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), a monster hunter who is actually a werewolf due to a curse that's been put upon him. Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of Ulysses and stepdaughter of Verussa Bloodstone (Harriet Sansom Harris), is also determined to win the hunt. During the quest, Jack and Elsa team up to get what they both want, with Jack wanting to save the monster aka his friend, Ted, and Elsa wanting to get the Bloodstone as she is technically the rightful heir. However, little did Elsa know that Jack is hiding something.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Featurette: Meet Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson’s Characters [Exclusive]
The theatrical premiere date of Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin is fast approaching and Collider has an exclusive featurette that delves into the varied and complex characters of the film. Titled "Divided We Fall," it features McDonagh and the cast sitting down to talk about the very human themes of the film and how each character's own mindset plays into the conflict at its center between two lifelong friends.
The Dark Side of a Galaxy Far, Far, Away: The 10 Scariest 'Star Wars' Storylines
The Dark Side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities that some consider unnatural, and in the vast cosmos of the galaxy far, far away, frightening things are afoot. Star Wars has never been considered a scary franchise, crafted as a fantastical adventure for bright-eyed children, but you don't have to search hard to find terror lurking about.
'The Rings of Power's Tyroe Muhafidin on How Theo and Galadriel's Team-Up Changes His Destiny
Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Episode 7 of The Rings of Power.From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when the Dark Lord Sauron, believed by all to have been defeated, is quietly planning his comeback. Following an ensemble cast of characters consisting of both familiar faces (like Galadriel and Elrond) as well as newcomers (the Harfoots, the Strangers, and Halbrand, to name a few), the first season, which consists of a total of eight episodes, is gearing up to air its finale later this week.
