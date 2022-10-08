Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
Collider
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill Team Up to Find a Missing Girl
As Netflix teased yesterday with a floral Twitter post, fans of mystery stories can celebrate because the new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 has arrived. Like in the original film, the sequel will follow a young detective (played by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown) as she solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective, Sherlock (Henry Cavill). The streamer is set to premiere the adventure in early November.
Collider
'Dragula: Titans' Trailer Showcases Spooky All-Stars Season for The Monstrous Drag Competition Show
Shudder has just released a spooky official trailer for the upcoming all-stars season of the horror-themed drag competition show Dragula. The show's newest season, dubbed The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans, will feature multiple contestants, who previously competed on one of the last four seasons of Dragula, participating in challenges that will showcase their drag aesthetic, while the winner will be awarded $100,000 dollars.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Midsommar' to 'Jaws': 10 Best, Scariest Horror Movies Set in Broad Daylight
The horror genre has always been linked to nighttime. Perhaps drawing from humanity's universal fear of the dark, horror loves to torment us with the monsters children believe are lurking in the shadows. It's why so many horror movies take place during the night, as the baddies can quietly sneak up on their unsuspecting victims and then slink away into the darkness to kill again.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?
The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Just when things seem to be looking up for House Targaryen, the ending of Episode 8 of House of the Dragon sets us on a path of no return with its ending. The episode is an emotional one, especially for Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Daemon (Matt Smith), we see the three reunite after six years separated. Viserys, after suffering from his ailments, is on the brink of death. His face has decayed, his energy has completely drained, and he is addled by milk of the poppy, taken in order to ease his own pain.
Collider
Michael Giacchino Talks ‘Werewolf by Night,’ Directing in the MCU, ‘Rogue One,’ and His Favorite Horror Movie Scores [Exclusive]
If you’re a fan of Michael Giacchino and his fantastic work on Werewolf by Night, you’re about to be very happy. That’s because I recently conducted an extended interview with him to talk about the making of the Disney+ Special Presentation. During the wide-ranging conversation, he revealed how the project happened (it involved a random walk with Kevin Feige on the Disney lot), the journey to getting it made, what surprised him about making his Marvel directorial debut, when the special takes place in the MCU, future directing plans, and why he thanked Brad Bird in the credits. In addition, he talked about how he got involved in Rogue One at the last minute, if directing Werewolf by Night had any effect on his view of puns as music titles for the score, his favorite horror movie scores, and so much more it’d be impossible to list it all here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
‘M3GAN’ Trailer: She’ll Do Anything to Keep You Safe
Once again, horror community, we are thriving. From the deeply twisted mind of James Wan, the writer and director behind the Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, comes M3GAN, an all-new original film. Since this movie's first-look poster debuted, we knew this latest Blumhouse production would be uncanny, to say the least. Now, Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer that introduces the world to the Model Three Generative Android, or M3GAN, for short.
Collider
'Spirited' Trailer Sees Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Taking 'A Christmas Carol' to New Holiday Heights
Apple Original Films has revealed a brand-new teaser trailer for their anticipated holiday musical comedy, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. The film is set to premiere first in theaters about a month before Christmas on November 11, 2022, with it being available to stream on Apple TV+ starting a week later on November 18.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis
Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
Collider
Was 'The Exorcist' a Cursed Production?
The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Halloween Ends' Cast and Character Guide
In the fall of 1978, John Carpenter started a film franchise that would go on to become a cult classic in the slasher genre. Forty years later, Blumhouse Productions revived Carpenter’s legacy and gave us the latest Halloween series. In between, several remakes, reprisals, prequels, and sequels have come and gone, from various filmmakers, but the latest series has earned immense popularity among fans. And now, 45 years later, the original story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a dramatic end this Halloween. Halloween Ends marks the last sequel to the 2018 series and the 13th installment in the overall franchise.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Faith of the Seven Explained: What Are Alicent's Beliefs?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.It is somewhat ironic that the characters in House of the Dragon attempt to justify their actions based on religious reasons. There isn’t a single main character in the series that doesn’t have blood on their hands in one way or another, so claiming to have integrity feels somewhat strange. However, House of the Dragon is grounded in some elements of medieval history. Just like in the real world, the Westerosi families have committed disturbing acts of violence on the basis of faith.
Collider
Bruce Willis Hunts John Travolta in Action-Packed 'Paradise City' Trailer
Saban Films has just released a new trailer for Paradise City, a new action film that is sure to leave you with even more Die Hard devotion to the iconic leading man Bruce Willis. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the scenic new action film, which stars some of the genre's best-known leading men, including the recently retired Willis. Paradise City will be released to theaters, digital, and on-demand on November 11, 2022.
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Collider
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
Collider
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh Join ''Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Voice Cast
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) have signed on to lend their voices to next year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The film, directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), will serve as a soft reboot for the Michael Bay series which originated in 2007. The Beast Wars storyline will serve as the film's concept, with this being the big screen introduction to the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons, three distinct factions of Transformers.
Collider
Best Found-Footage Horror Movies, From 'Rec' to 'Lake Mungo'
Found footage is an ideal technique for the horror genre. It gives filmmakers the freedom to add realism in a way that can be truly terrifying. Generally, they do not require a high budget or a large cast or crew, and as a result, countless found-footage horror movies have been made. To add to the realistic aims of this genre, unknown actors are often cast in the lead roles and much of the cinematography is done by the actors themselves. The first of its kind came in 1980 with Ruggero Deodato’s Cannibal Holocaust, a hugely controversial and graphic horror movie that fooled some audiences into thinking it was footage of real murders. Since the subgenre was popularized in 1999 – and then re-popularized in the mid-2000s – many non-horror movies have been shot in found-footage style such as Chronicle and Project X, but the style seems tailor-made for the horror genre. Here are 11 of the finest:
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Solidifies Eve Best as the Series’ Standout Performer
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.Since the series’ debut, one of the most thematically resonant characters in House of the Dragon has been Rhaenys Targaryen, portrayed by Eve Best. Dubbed the “Queen Who Never Was,” Best’s Rhaenys has been crucial to the show’s critique of patriarchal power and tradition. And yet, little attention has been paid to the incredibly nuanced performance of Best in this critical role. In Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides,” Best navigates a wide range of complicated emotions and meaningfully delivers dialogue dripping with subtext, proving she is truly the show’s standout performer.
Comments / 0