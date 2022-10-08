Read full article on original website
Why Jen Was Right to be Angry in 'She-Hulk' Episode 8
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.We’ve followed Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for several weeks now, and we’ve gained a pretty good insight into the kind of person she is: her moral leanings, self-deprecating humor, legal know-how, and inherently decent worldview. In the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip It," Jen is tested after a cyberattack orchestrated by Intelligencia discloses personal and professional details that could cost Jen her livelihood. It was a hugely enjoyable episode with the re-introduction of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) as the MCU’s dishiest vigilante. Jen embraces the action-heavy aspect of her superhero identity, getting the recognition she deserves, and a baddie who is an inept, albeit scene-stealing, supervillain. Unfortunately, it all ends in rage-filled tears.
Why Jennifer Walters Needs a Man Like Matt Murdock in Her Life
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk.Over the course of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, created for TV by Jessica Gao, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is adjusting to her life as a superhero and a lawyer for superhumans. Though she’s been figuring it out alongside her best friend Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and briefly her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Jen hasn’t quite figured out dating. After a string of bad dates, not to mention being filmed and ghosted by Intelligencia member Josh Miller (Trevor Salter), she’s been down on her luck and in need of a good guy to get her groove back. Turns out what she needed was a lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen by day and a vigilante by night.
'Werewolf by Night': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.
'Werewolf by Night' Is Proof That the MCU Should Keep Experimenting With Genre
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night is the MCU's newest TV special that surprised a lot of fans in a good way for its refreshing take on the beloved universe. Taking place on a single night, the 52-minute special follows a group of experienced monster hunters who are on a competitive hunt to decide who will next wield the Bloodstone —an incredibly powerful red gem that is capable of giving the user immense strength and longer life— after the death of Ulysses Bloodstone. Joining the group is Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), a monster hunter who is actually a werewolf due to a curse that's been put upon him. Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of Ulysses and stepdaughter of Verussa Bloodstone (Harriet Sansom Harris), is also determined to win the hunt. During the quest, Jack and Elsa team up to get what they both want, with Jack wanting to save the monster aka his friend, Ted, and Elsa wanting to get the Bloodstone as she is technically the rightful heir. However, little did Elsa know that Jack is hiding something.
'Luckiest Girl Alive': Differences Between the Movie and the Book
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive.The 2015 critically acclaimed novel Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll was a bestseller. The story follows Ani who seems to have everything going for her. She has a great job in New York, a wealthy and handsome fiancé, and is living the life she always dreamed of. But she has a dark past. And the past not only involves a brutal sexual assault, but also a tragic school shooting at her former prep school. Her perfect life is in jeopardy when a new documentary is being made about the events surrounding the shooting, thereby triggering Ani into confronting her violent past in order to proceed with her bright future.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?
The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Just when things seem to be looking up for House Targaryen, the ending of Episode 8 of House of the Dragon sets us on a path of no return with its ending. The episode is an emotional one, especially for Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Daemon (Matt Smith), we see the three reunite after six years separated. Viserys, after suffering from his ailments, is on the brink of death. His face has decayed, his energy has completely drained, and he is addled by milk of the poppy, taken in order to ease his own pain.
'House of the Dragon's Faith of the Seven Explained: What Are Alicent's Beliefs?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.It is somewhat ironic that the characters in House of the Dragon attempt to justify their actions based on religious reasons. There isn’t a single main character in the series that doesn’t have blood on their hands in one way or another, so claiming to have integrity feels somewhat strange. However, House of the Dragon is grounded in some elements of medieval history. Just like in the real world, the Westerosi families have committed disturbing acts of violence on the basis of faith.
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
Who Is Mysaria Talking to in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.
Michael Giacchino Talks ‘Werewolf by Night,’ Directing in the MCU, ‘Rogue One,’ and His Favorite Horror Movie Scores [Exclusive]
If you’re a fan of Michael Giacchino and his fantastic work on Werewolf by Night, you’re about to be very happy. That’s because I recently conducted an extended interview with him to talk about the making of the Disney+ Special Presentation. During the wide-ranging conversation, he revealed how the project happened (it involved a random walk with Kevin Feige on the Disney lot), the journey to getting it made, what surprised him about making his Marvel directorial debut, when the special takes place in the MCU, future directing plans, and why he thanked Brad Bird in the credits. In addition, he talked about how he got involved in Rogue One at the last minute, if directing Werewolf by Night had any effect on his view of puns as music titles for the score, his favorite horror movie scores, and so much more it’d be impossible to list it all here.
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Featurette: Meet Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson’s Characters [Exclusive]
The theatrical premiere date of Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin is fast approaching and Collider has an exclusive featurette that delves into the varied and complex characters of the film. Titled "Divided We Fall," it features McDonagh and the cast sitting down to talk about the very human themes of the film and how each character's own mindset plays into the conflict at its center between two lifelong friends.
Best Found-Footage Horror Movies, From 'Rec' to 'Lake Mungo'
Found footage is an ideal technique for the horror genre. It gives filmmakers the freedom to add realism in a way that can be truly terrifying. Generally, they do not require a high budget or a large cast or crew, and as a result, countless found-footage horror movies have been made. To add to the realistic aims of this genre, unknown actors are often cast in the lead roles and much of the cinematography is done by the actors themselves. The first of its kind came in 1980 with Ruggero Deodato’s Cannibal Holocaust, a hugely controversial and graphic horror movie that fooled some audiences into thinking it was footage of real murders. Since the subgenre was popularized in 1999 – and then re-popularized in the mid-2000s – many non-horror movies have been shot in found-footage style such as Chronicle and Project X, but the style seems tailor-made for the horror genre. Here are 11 of the finest:
Why the Planet of the Apes Reboot Trilogy Is Just as Much About Fatherhood as Apes
The Planet of the Apes franchise, at its core, has always been about the folly of mankind. After all, that same folly is what led to nuclear war and a group of hyper-evolved apes becoming the dominant species on the planet. And for the most part, the reboot trilogy that launched in 2011 continues that exploration, as the humans within the films commit acts that lead to their own self-destruction. But the trilogy also brings up a new recurring element: the connection between fathers and sons, and how the burden of fatherhood changes a man - and even an ape.
'Midsommar' to 'Jaws': 10 Best, Scariest Horror Movies Set in Broad Daylight
The horror genre has always been linked to nighttime. Perhaps drawing from humanity's universal fear of the dark, horror loves to torment us with the monsters children believe are lurking in the shadows. It's why so many horror movies take place during the night, as the baddies can quietly sneak up on their unsuspecting victims and then slink away into the darkness to kill again.
'House of the Dragon's Time Jumps Make the Tragedy of King Viserys Even Sadder
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.The time jumps made in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon have been somewhat controversial so far. While Game of Thrones allowed younger stars like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright to grow up on screen, House of the Dragon has already condensed over 16 years into one season. Many viewers were somewhat disappointed by the initial jump in the sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen.” They had felt an emotional connection to the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent, played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively.
How to Watch Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher' Starring Naomi Watts
Ryan Murphy is fast becoming synonymous with creating the most thrilling and creepy TV shows and after giving us gems like American Horror Story (2011 - present), Scream Queens (2015 - 2016), American Crime Story (2016 - present), Ratched (2020 - present), and more, we can see why. This year, Murphy and his frequent co-creator, Ian Brennan have already co-created a Netflix series titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and now, the duo is back with another true crime miniseries titled The Watcher.
