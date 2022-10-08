ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Football Has Made Embarrassing Program History

After a dream 3-0 start to Brent Venables' tenure at Oklahoma, the Sooners' season devolved into a nightmare with three straight losses - the most recent of which was a historic defeat to arch-rival Texas. In the process, the Sooners made some embarrassing history. According to CBS Sports, Oklahoma's losses...
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Purcell Register

Deadly head-on accident

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatality traffic accident at Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell last Saturday morning. The OHP said Cherie Hudson, 62, of Purcell was killed in the accident when her 2016 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Timothy McPherson, 64, of Maysville.
PURCELL, OK
