Oklahoma Football Has Made Embarrassing Program History
After a dream 3-0 start to Brent Venables' tenure at Oklahoma, the Sooners' season devolved into a nightmare with three straight losses - the most recent of which was a historic defeat to arch-rival Texas. In the process, the Sooners made some embarrassing history. According to CBS Sports, Oklahoma's losses...
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Watch Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops meet the press after practice on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation
An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
KOCO
Fiber optic crews blamed for residents' ongoing water issues in Oklahoma town
MAUD, Okla. — Residents woke up Monday morning in Maud without water in their homes after fiber optic crews hit water lines. Residents, however, said they have dealt with water issues for over a month. "We'll wake up, there will be no water. We'll come home, there's no water,"...
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurant temporarily closed while child is in ER with rare infection
OKLAHOMA CITY — A local Asian restaurant has been closed for the past few weeks, but not for lack of business. A TikTok video and the story of a child in the emergency room have drawn the hearts of millions. Grayson Pham is 3 years old and loves dinosaurs.
Family grieving after Chickasha oil rig death
A Grady County family is mourning the sudden death of a loved one after he was tragically killed in an oil rig accident earlier this week.
kswo.com
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Child and adult dead in fatal single car accident in Harrah
A single vehicle fatal car accident has left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. One child along with a man have died and police are still investigating how it happened.
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Del City church
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Newcastle woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling from a Del City church, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Darla Bralley, age 58 of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return.
KOCO
New ordinance gives police ability to impound privately owned vehicles in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re caught street racing, your vehicle can soon be legally impounded. The new city ordinance will go into effect this week in Oklahoma City. It will be harsher punishment for those participating in what police call “street takeovers.”. The biggest goal of the...
Purcell Register
Deadly head-on accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatality traffic accident at Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell last Saturday morning. The OHP said Cherie Hudson, 62, of Purcell was killed in the accident when her 2016 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Timothy McPherson, 64, of Maysville.
The Spun
