‘They’ve got a lot to offer’; Good News at Noon opens new transition shelter for Gainesville homeless

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine daysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Family fun at the fair – here’s our list of can’t-miss attractionsKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
More fall fun headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Visit haunted historic sites in Cumming with these toursMichelle HallCumming, GA
Vision 2030 art program donates bike racks, wall art to Lula
The Lula City Council discussed a donation from the Vision 2030 art program Monday during a city work session. The Gainesville-based art program donated bird-shaped bike racks and wall art that will be placed around the city of Lula. Vision 2030 is a community development project that collaborates with government, education, business, and non-profit organizations. One way they hope to bolster the community is by sharing the region’s love of art.
Heating and water assistance available to elderly and disabled residents
Ninth District Opportunity will soon begin taking applications for its home heating and water assistance programs. Households in Habersham and surrounding North Georgia counties in which every member is age 65 and older or homebound due to health reasons may apply beginning November 1st. If enough funds are available, the general public may apply beginning December 1st.
More fall fun headed to Cumming City Center
The Lou Sobh Amphitheater.(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Cumming, GA) Cumming City Center is ready to entertain the community with a weekend full of fun events. City officials announced last week the first concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater is scheduled for Friday, October 21 (read Cumming City Center announces first community concert). Now Cumming City Center has released the plans for an entire day of family fun.
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Pet of the Day: Meet Violet
Violet is a charming white and gray Siamese cat. She is described as being "uniquely affectionate." Violet is loving, but she knows what she wants and isn't afraid to let you know. This sassy cat is perfect for someone who is loving, but also picks up on her social cues and body language. If you are interested in taking Violet home, contact or visit the Humane Society of Cobb County.
White County Delays Opening Hulsey Road Convenience Center
(Cleveland)- White County has announced that they have delayed the reopening of the White County Convenience Center located on Hulsey Road by one day. The convenience center has been closed since September 26, for the purpose of replacing the building located at the facility. The center was scheduled to reopen...
Forsyth County Commissioners approve almost $14 million for two new fire station buildings
Forsyth County Fire Station #15(Image by Matt Allen for Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has approved nearly $14 million for the construction of two fire station buildings in Forsyth County. Those fire stations will take the place of the existing Fire Stations #9 and #15, which need to be expanded.
Family and 8 dogs survive Cherokee County house fire
ACWORTH, Ga. - A family and their pet dogs survived an explosive fire at their Cherokee home Tuesday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on Kemp Drive. Firefighters found that two one-hundred-pound propane tanks were somehow involved in the fire.
City of Suwanee breaks ground on expansion of Town Center on Main
The City of Suwanee broke ground on Sept. 26 on an expansion of Town Center Park on Main and the DeLay Nature Park. According to a press release from the city, the 25-acre site was purchased in 2002 as part of the community-driven comprehensive park and open space initiative. The Suwanee City Council then approved a master plan for the park in Sept. 2019, which will transform the area around the Suwanee Library, PlayTown Suwanee and Fire Station 13. The expansion will also lead to the rerouting of Main Street and median closure on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade
Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
Atlanta Habitat for Humanity providing affordable housing for families
Since 1983, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity has served communities across the city through a comprehensive revitalization approach to affordable housing. Rolling out had the pleasure of speaking with Alan Ferguson, the CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity. How do you apply innovation to what you do? How is it part...
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville
Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
Traffic Watch: Drivers in North Forsyth County may soon see progress at GA 400/SR 369 construction site
GA 400/SR 369 construction of cloverleaf interchange continues(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is showing off the progress being made at the GA 400/SR 369 interchange construction project.
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause ‘spike’ in voter turnout in upcoming election
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Alyse Eady's family graces Dunwoody magazine cover
The communities around the metro are what make Atlanta so special, especially the people in them. That's the focus of "Dunwoody Neighbors" and "Buckhead Neighbors" magazines. Alyse Eady and her family got a unique opportunity to be a part of it.
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the Effort
We enjoy the wide menu variety and excellent flavors at Acworth's Thai Basil and Sushi Zen each time we visit. But we just don't visit enough because it's out of our direct "line of sight" when we're making dining decisions while driving on Cobb Parkway.
Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta
Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
