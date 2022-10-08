Read full article on original website
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
9 Facts You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Angela Lansbury the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beautiy and the Beast has died at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans embracing 'next man up' mentality
Most of what USC showed in Saturday’s 30-14 victory over Washington State can be seen as positive. Down their best linebacker in Shane Lee and their best defensive back in Calen Bullock - who was ejected for targeting - the Trojans gave up just 14 points and held the Cougars scoreless in the ...
247Sports
USC's chemistry deserves credit for its role in 6-0 start
There’s a lot of fun around USC football right now. The Trojans are 6-0 to start the season for the first time since starting 6-0 in the 2006 season. That team finished 11-2 overall, with a Pac-10 co-championship, a win over Michigan in the Rose Bowl and finished ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press top 25 poll. The last USC team to win more games to start a season was the 2005 Trojans which went 12-0 in the regular season before falling to Texas in the Rose Bowl.
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
247Sports
USC commits Ja'Kobi Lane, Micah Banuelos debut in updated 2023 Top247 rankings
The USC football saw multiple wins for the 2023 recruiting class in the updated 2023 Top247 rankings on Wednesday. Four-star Arizona wide receiver commit Ja'Kobi Lane and four-star Washington offensive lineman Micah Banuelos headlined the movement by debuting in the Top247. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Lane debuted as the No. 236...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren addresses possibility of new basketball tournament sites after adding USC, UCLA
The Big Ten footprint is set to expand in a massive way once USC and UCLA join the conference. At Tuesday’s B1G basketball media days, conference commissioner Kevin Warren was asked what adding the universities from Los Angeles means for championship sites, like hoops tournaments. “Regarding the basketball tournaments,...
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
247Sports
USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Defensive Player, Defensive Lineman of the Week
USC third-year sophomore defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Tuipulotu led a strong effort from USC’s defense in its 30-14 win over Washington State Saturday. He had four tackles for loss — including three sacks — and a quarterback hurry, all of which came in the first half.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with No. 7 USC
Kyle Whittingham said things won't get any easier this week as they welcome a talented USC team to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
Louisville pushing hard for another St. John Bosco player in OL Sean Na'a
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei took down Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 17-7 on Friday in a matchup of the nation's top two programs. Even in defeat, Braves offensive lineman Sean Na'a still had a strong showing. Na’a is one of the top un-committed lineman out West. He transferred in...
Could USC's newest basketball addition help secure nation's No. 1 overall prospect?
Wheeler High School (Georgia) center Arrinten Page was not contained by a distance factor during his recruitment. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man took official visits to five schools from different parts of the country - Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami, Missouri and USC. On Monday, Page made his ...
USC Basketball: Trojans get first class of 2023 commit in Silas Demary Jr.
Silas Demary Jr. becomes the first commitment in the 2023 class for USC Basketball. Who else will join the combo guard in the next month?. Last week, Silas Demary made his decision to join USC Basketball. He picked the Trojans over NC State and VCU, the other two finalists in contention. He’s a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, with 247sports having him in the top 60 overall.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roderick Robinson II, 4-star California RB, flips commitment from UCLA to SEC program
Roderick Robinson II , a 4-star running back, is headed to the SEC. Georgia is 5-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the country. It has been a good year on the field and Monday was a good day on the recruiting front. Why?. The Bulldogs picked up...
247Sports
WATCH: Isolation highlights of Los Alamitos (Calif.) junior five-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham
Los Alamitos (Calif.) junior five-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham sat out the first five games of the season after making the trek westward from Georgia, but was back under the lights the past two weeks. These are the Newport tapes from Cunningham's first two games back playing high school football....
nypressnews.com
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online
News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
airwaysmag.com
Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes
DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
2urbangirls.com
Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership
There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
Chicharrón tacos at this beloved Los Angeles taqueria are growing in popularity among locals
Localish LA visited the beloved King Taco in East Los Angeles. The famous taco chain was started in 1974 by the Martinez family who first began selling tacos out of an ice cream truck, which they converted into a mobile taco truck to start their business. A year later, the family opened their first King Taco restaurant in Cypress.
