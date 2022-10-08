ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC's chemistry deserves credit for its role in 6-0 start

There’s a lot of fun around USC football right now. The Trojans are 6-0 to start the season for the first time since starting 6-0 in the 2006 season. That team finished 11-2 overall, with a Pac-10 co-championship, a win over Michigan in the Rose Bowl and finished ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press top 25 poll. The last USC team to win more games to start a season was the 2005 Trojans which went 12-0 in the regular season before falling to Texas in the Rose Bowl.
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren addresses possibility of new basketball tournament sites after adding USC, UCLA

The Big Ten footprint is set to expand in a massive way once USC and UCLA join the conference. At Tuesday’s B1G basketball media days, conference commissioner Kevin Warren was asked what adding the universities from Los Angeles means for championship sites, like hoops tournaments. “Regarding the basketball tournaments,...
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC's season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
247Sports

USC's Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Defensive Player, Defensive Lineman of the Week

USC third-year sophomore defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Tuipulotu led a strong effort from USC’s defense in its 30-14 win over Washington State Saturday. He had four tackles for loss — including three sacks — and a quarterback hurry, all of which came in the first half.
FanSided

USC Basketball: Trojans get first class of 2023 commit in Silas Demary Jr.

Silas Demary Jr. becomes the first commitment in the 2023 class for USC Basketball. Who else will join the combo guard in the next month?. Last week, Silas Demary made his decision to join USC Basketball. He picked the Trojans over NC State and VCU, the other two finalists in contention. He’s a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, with 247sports having him in the top 60 overall.
nypressnews.com

Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
airwaysmag.com

Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: 'I'm Italian'

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
2urbangirls.com

Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
WEHOville.com

SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership

There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
