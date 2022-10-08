Read full article on original website
This Week's Fall Family Fun in the Plymouth Area
Are you ready for fall? Got your pumpkin spice latte brewing and pumpkins all around your house? Then, you're in luck! Here are 5 fall fun events to do with kids this week!. Prepare for Halloween by following the adventures of Max and Dani in "Hocus Pocus" while crafting your own Sanderson Sister potion and pumpkin decoration. Movie is rated PG for some scary sequences and brief language. Ages 11 and up.
5 Fun Festivals This Week
While our giant list (with printable) is available HERE, these are our top 5 not-to-miss fall events this week:. 1. The Carolina Renaissance Festival opened on October 2nd and is fun for the whole family. This weekend is Brew Fest weekend, so all ye brewers should plan to attend! But seriously, if this is something that your partner isn't sold on (like mine wasn't at first), this weekend is definitely a fun one for adults!
8 Events we are excited about this week!
Fall brings so many wonderful events! These are 8 events that we are looking forward to this week. Be sure to check out our calendar for more family fun events! Have an event you’d like to share? You can submit HERE. 1.) Libraries Love Lakes STEAM Storytime- Do you...
Find the Perfect Costume at the Halloween BOOtique ~ October 21-23
Rylie's ARK believes that every child should be able to experience the joy of dressing up on Halloween without the burden of cost. Their annual Halloween BOOtique offers a pay-what-makes-you-happy model with the hopes of creating joy and removing the burden of cost, especially when a costume is only worn once. Whether someone can contribute $0, 50¢, or $10, all are welcome.
Flavors of Fall Biennial Auction Gala
Limited tickets available! Get your individual tickets or sponsor a table now before we sell out!. The Key Peninsula Civic Center Board invites you to join us virtually or in person for Light up the Night: Your Prom at the Civic Center. Check out our generous event sponsors below!. Online...
🌴 10 Reasons Your Family Will Love Meliá Orlando Celebration Hotel
If you're planning or even thinking of a vacation to Orlando, this is for you! There is a gem that you need to know about that is near all the magic that is Orlando. Along with other Macaroni KID publishers from around the country, I recently had the pleasure to visit the beautiful Meliá Orlando Celebration Hotel and am excited to share my top 10 things to love about it. It's not your typical hotel experience.
5 Trunk or Treat Events in the Plymouth Area
Are you more of a trick-or-treater or are you a TRUNK-OR-TREATER? If you haven't heard of this phenomenon, trunk-or-treating is similar to trick-or-treating with one important twist: instead of going from house to house, you go from trunk to trunk! Kids collect goodies at each trunk - which usually offers a unique and exciting theme to go with it. Sometimes, families that enter trunks, can win a prize! Are you a seasoned trunk-or-treater or a newbie? Either way, this list will give you plenty of ideas for trunk-or-treating fun this Halloween!
5 Youngstown Spooky Events to Leave the Kids at Home For!
Looking for a night out? While we like to focus on family fun, we know parents need a night for themselves too! Check out these events for some (mostly) child free fun!. 1. Fall Harvest Wine and Dine (B&O Station Banquet Hall, October 20th, 6-8pm) Taste a variety of farm...
4 Halloween Books to Read THIS HALLOWEEN SEASON!
This article is proudly sponsored by Tiny Town Inc in Manomet, where learning is fun! Tiny Town Inc has been filling their walls with laughter, toys, crafts, and books since 1985! Tiny Town is a family business previously owned and directed by the late, beloved and, extraordinary, Mrs. Toni Powers. It is now owned and Directed since 2018 by her grand daughter Mrs. Stacia Buckmann (learn more about Stacia here). Tiny Town's is currently enrolling - give them a call today!
7 Amazing DIY Costume Ideas For Kids
Halloween DIY costumes for children might take a bit longer to create than buying them at the store, but the end results can be one-of-a-kind masterpieces that you and your kids will always remember. They really don't even have to take that long to make — all you need is a fun idea and a willing kid!
Pre Sale for Disney on Ice Let's Celebrate
— The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate. This monumental ice-skating spectacular visits Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza from January 12 - 16. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, October 4, to get the best seats...
5 Things to Do This Week in (& Around!) Plymouth (Week of 10/11-10/17)
Every Monday, Plymouth Macaroni Kid shares five local things to do with your kids in the coming week. Here are Plymouth Macaroni Kid's picks for the five things to do in the area this week (10/11-10/17). Click on the links for all the details!. Get to all the local Farmers...
Our Visit to Boston Lights at the Franklin Park Zoo
As a member of the Franklin Park Zoo, my son and I love visiting the Zoo to see all of the animals and hang out at the fun attractions. We did not know how much fun it would be to hang out at the Zoo in the dark! We recently visited the Zoo for the Boston Lights event and had so much fun with some of our extended family members of various ages. As a mom, you never know how an experience will be for children of different ages but for our family it was a blast for everyone involved. I wanted to give you the run down on what it was like for each of our family members at their different ages.
Birthday Parties at the GSYMCA
Have your child’s birthday party at the Greater Scranton YMCA! All parties are two hours in length, with one hour. of pool time and one hour of party time in our Afterschool Classroom. Party hosts can bring food, drinks, paper. products and decorations. Swimming is for one hour only...
TGI Fridays Family Fun night coming soon with a discount for you!
It's not often we take our 4 boys out to a restaurant since we've learned all that can go wrong and our patience by the 4th child is hanging by a thread! The boys had off of school so what better place to go out to lunch on a Friday! As you can see we comfortably fit at a booth as a family of 6.
5 Family-Friendly Things To Do From Oct. 15 - Oct. 21
Looking for family fun this week in the Chino Hills, Chino and Diamond Bar area from Oct. 15-21? We have ideas for you! Click on the links for more details. See Macaroni KID Chino Hills, Chino, Diamond Bar's full events calendar for ALL of the areas' family fun!. 1. Get...
FREE Classic Cars and Candy Bars: October 14th 3-5pm at Miller Park
Get your Halloween spirit in gear with the Bloomington Parks & Recreation’s FREE Classic Cars & Candy Bars event held Friday, October 14th from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Miller Park located at 1020 S. Morris Avenue in Bloomington, Illinois. “Costumes are encouraged for this fun, Halloween...
Top 5 Weekend Events (October 14-16) for Families near the DTC
Looking for something fun to do with your family over the weekend? We've got you covered! While there are tons of family-fun events and activities happening right here in Englewood, Greenwood Village, and Centennial, we've rounded up our top 5 suggestions* (including local fun and events worth the drive) to help make your weekend plans a bit easier.
Free Reading of "Fairy Slippers" With Author Cara Peckham
Join Cara Peckham, a Pittsfield school teacher, and children's author, for a reading of her magical book, "Fairy Slippers." This special event will take place at the Witch Slapped sitting room on Friday, October 14th at 6 pm. "Fairy Slippers" is best suited for ages 1- 12 years. Cara will have a Q&A after the reading, and Witch Slapped will be giving each child who attends a free gift. Cara will also be selling signed copies of her books if you would like a copy to bring home.
Toddler Halloween Bash at Altitude Trampoline Park! [GIVEAWAY]
For age 2-6 Only $20 per child and $8 for a parent for the full two hours!. Buy your passes by going to altitudeparkma.com and choosing Oct. 27th at 10 AM. Enter our giveaway for a special Toddler Halloween Fun Prize Pack valued at $56! Prize Pack includes:. Two two-hour...
