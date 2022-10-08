ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Talks Josh, Allie, Serena Love Triangle in Spooky New Episode

Wasn’t the CSI: Vegas Halloween episode last week? Brace yourself for more frights as the Crime Lab team tackles an “evocative and spooky case,” says Matt Lauria, who plays the drama’s confident Level III CSI Josh Folsom. In Season 2 Episode 3, “Story of a Gun” (airing Thursday, October 13 on CBS), a Nevada ghost town, a now-abandoned car crash at a telephone pole appears to have claimed the driver’s life, but, of course, details don’t add up.
Who Is Sauron? ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Reacts to Fan Theories (VIDEO)

It’s a testament to the entertainment quality of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that everyone is chomping at the bit to find out who Sauron is. As Prime Video has been teasing, “Evil reveals itself” in the The Rings of Power finale on October 14, but we just couldn’t wait to talk about the Dark Lord at New York Comic Con 2022.
