‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Talks Josh, Allie, Serena Love Triangle in Spooky New Episode
Wasn’t the CSI: Vegas Halloween episode last week? Brace yourself for more frights as the Crime Lab team tackles an “evocative and spooky case,” says Matt Lauria, who plays the drama’s confident Level III CSI Josh Folsom. In Season 2 Episode 3, “Story of a Gun” (airing Thursday, October 13 on CBS), a Nevada ghost town, a now-abandoned car crash at a telephone pole appears to have claimed the driver’s life, but, of course, details don’t add up.
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh join cast of 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh are becoming robots in disguise. The two actors have both been cast in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."
Who Is Sauron? ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Reacts to Fan Theories (VIDEO)
It’s a testament to the entertainment quality of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that everyone is chomping at the bit to find out who Sauron is. As Prime Video has been teasing, “Evil reveals itself” in the The Rings of Power finale on October 14, but we just couldn’t wait to talk about the Dark Lord at New York Comic Con 2022.
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Tell-All: Author Jessica Radloff Talks the Book’s Juiciest Bits
Entertainment journalist Jessica Radloff sat down with the creators, producers, and cast of The Big Bang Theory just in time for the show’s 15th anniversary to produce a book that’s a must for all Big Bang fans. People may think they know things about the hit show —...
‘Pickled’ Sets Premiere Date: Will Ferrell, Luis Guzman, Daniel Dae Kim, Aisha Tyler & More to Play in Tournament
Celebrities have come together to battle it out to benefit the non-profit Comic Relief US, and CBS has now announced when you’ll get to watch (and laugh at) all the action of the pickleball tournament produced by Stephen Colbert’s Spartina, Funny Or Die, and CBS Studios. The two-hour...
