Kearney Hub
Kearney High gets high seeds at state tenns
KEARNEY — Kearney high heads to the Class A state tournament Thursday and Friday in Omaha with all four entries among the highest seeds. After a dominating season, Lincoln East entries claimed the top seed in all four divisions in Class A. Kearney is the second seed at No. 1 singles and doubles with the No. 2 entries seeded in the top eight.
Kearney Hub
Minden girls take second at Class C state golf
KEARNEY — Broken Bow completed its three-peat of Class C state golf championships on Tuesday, posting a two-day, four-player score of 688 to defeat runner-up Minden by 38 strokes. Broken Bow joins seven other schools, including Minden, that have won three consecutive state titles. Three schools have longer streaks.
Kearney Hub
Minden chasing Broken Bow at Class C state golf tournament
Southwest Conference foes Broken Bow and Minden sat 1-2 in Class C after Monday’s first round of the Nebraska High School Girls Golf State Tournament. Broken Bow, going for its third straight state championship, posted a 348 team score in the first of two rounds at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. Minden was second with a 364. Columbus Scotus was third at 39.
Kearney Hub
Saturday's Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights
Archbishop Bergan 2, KCHS 0: Kearney Catholic gave up six ace serves and hit .155 while losing the fifth-place match at the Centennial Conference Tournament 25-16, 25-19. Londyn Carnes led the Stars (19-8) with seven kills. KCHS 2, Columbus Scotus 0: Kearney Catholic defeated Columbus Scotus 25-21, 25-21 in the...
Kearney Hub
Bands to march on Minden for Bandfest
MINDEN — Forty bands will compete at the 32nd annual Minden Bandfest Saturday in Minden. Sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce, the parade and field competition attract bands from across central Nebraska, with 40 bands planning to make the trip to Minden this year. The 1 p.m. parade...
Kearney Hub
New haunted spot, Farmer Brown's Field of Screams, near Kearney
KEARNEY — Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is 160 acres of terror. Visitors begin their journey with a hayrack ride to the Psycho Path, a hike of terror through the river along the Oregon Trail. Other points of interest include the Van Down by the River, the Hellbilly...
sfnnews.com
Edmond Santa Fe dethrones 2 Tulsa Schools
The Edmond Santa Fe marching band beat the Union and Jenks marching bands for the first time in Santa Fe history at the Owasso Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Owasso Invitational is an annual marching band competition where schools across the Midwest region come and compete against each other for individual scores and to be ranked against other schools.
Tulsa man wants answers after receiving State Fair parking tickets
A Tulsa man wants answers from the city after getting ticketed five times for things he said he didn't do.
Former Miami Ford building is coming down in Miami, Okla.
MIAMI, Okla. — The former Miami Ford building, 521 North Main, is being demolished to make way for a new dealership. Melinda Bowman-Stotts of the Miami Chamber of Commerce tells us it will become the, “New Vance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!” GOOGLE STREET VIEW FORMER MIAMI FORD BUILDING. USE TWO FINGERS TO ZOOM AND PAN MAP. The building was erected...
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home!
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
Kearney Hub
Democratic candidate Carol Blood likes longshot role
KEARNEY — Democrat Carol Blood said she spent just 3% as much as Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus in her gubernatorial campaign, but that’s OK. “I may have been outspent,” Blood said, “but I’ve never been outworked.”. With Republican voters holding a 2-to-1 advantage over...
Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance
TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
Police looking for four missing men in Okmulgee
The Okmulgee Police Department is looking for four men who haven't been seen by family since Sunday.
Kearney Hub
Jericho Walk Saturday
KEARNEY - Nearly 15 miles of walking and 30 hours of prayer and reflection will be held here this weekend. The second Jericho Walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peterson Senior Activity Center at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St. It is open to men, women and children. The 14.7-mile walk will consist of seven, roughly two-mile segments. Participants can walk as much or as little as they wish.
Missing Tulsa man found
TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
KRMG In Depth: A frank conversation with Gov. Kevin Stitt headed into the November elections
TULSA — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is locked in a battle many would not have predicted just a few short months ago. Monday, the Intertribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes chose to endorse his opponent, Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister, the sitting Superintendent of Public Instruction. Considering the relatively unprecedented...
Christmas movie being filmed in Claremore
A Christmas movie, starring Candace Cameron Bure, is being filmed in different locations around Claremore
10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted
TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
news9.com
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
