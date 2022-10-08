Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Students share more housing pet peeves on Penn State's campus, in State College
Currently, Penn State students are in the midst of deciding where they want to live for the next school year. One of the most important decisions that students must make is whether they want to live on campus or off campus. More than 14,000 undergraduate students at University Park live...
Digital Collegian
Penn State SPA to host 'Rally and Roar' event with State College Spikes, Penn State Homecoming
Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday it will host a “Rally and Roar” event at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. In collaboration with Penn State Homecoming and the State College Spikes, the event will include live performances, food, fireworks, music and softball.
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct. 10
As the leaves begin to brown and the first half of the fall semester is at students’ backs, here are events happening at Penn State and State College this week. 4 p.m. — As part of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks seminar series, Kaitlyn Spangler, a postdoctoral fellow in the Penn State department of geography, will deliver a lecture titled "Towards solar justice in Pennsylvania: tensions of land, farming and power.”
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College’s Allen Street Pizza serves up a panoply of pizza | Review
Allen Street Pizza has opened shop to serve up a variety of menu munchies and delicious deals. With its name nodding to its location, Allen Street Pizza can be found on South Allen Street, sandwiched between Sauly Boy’s and the retailer Connections. With many pizza places populating the downtown...
Penn State officials criticize student group's event featuring Proud Boys founder
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an upcoming event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. Student organization Uncensored America on Oct. 24 is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By.”. University officials on Tuesday released...
Digital Collegian
‘They have more demand’ | Ticket gouging, reselling Penn State football tickets in the eyes of buyers
Penn State football isn’t just profitable for the university — people involved in ticket gouging can make some extra cash, according to some students. When only 21,000 tickets are sold to a campus of over 40,000 students, some said there’s a high demand for the resale of student tickets.
Digital Collegian
State College’s 2nd annual Happy Valley Latin Festival brings celebration of different backgrounds for Hispanic Heritage Month
Students and State College residents from different backgrounds participated in the celebration of Latin American cultures at the second annual Happy Valley Latin Festival. The event took place on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College. Live...
Helping hands: CentrePeace store is just one piece of nonprofit’s story
CentrePeace funds and operates 13 different programs, five of which are partnerships with other organizations or entities.
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
abc23.com
Old Centre Crest Building Proposals
Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer travels to Indiana looking for 2nd consecutive Big Ten victory
The final push of the regular season for Penn State begins Friday with a road matchup against Indiana. The Nittany Lions are coming off of a huge momentum-boosting 4-1 win against Michigan State. The victory allowed the blue and white to overtake the Spartans in the Big Ten standings and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse adds FOGO Reid Gills to 2024 recruiting class
Penn State picked up a new FOGO on Monday. Class of 2024 FOGO Reid Gills announced on Instagram his commitment to join the blue and white. The 6-foot-2 face-off man impressed in the MIAA and is ranked No. 32 in the class of 2024 recruiting class by Inside Lacrosse. Currently...
Why doesn’t James Franklin show up on Penn State’s list of highest-paid employees?
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces ABC will broadcast White Out against Minnesota
Penn State's White Out with Minnesota officially has its broadcast location. The Nittany Lions announced Monday morning via Instagram that the White Out against the Golden Gophers will be on ABC at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. This will be the blue and white's second game on ABC this season...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer works back into United Soccer Coaches top 25 after split weekend in Big Ten
Penn State has moved up, down and all around the United Soccer Coaches top 25 this season, and the squad is on the move again in this week's rankings. The blue and white jumped from unranked to No. 25 on Tuesday, propelled by a 2-0 victory over Maryland on Sunday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey seeing freshman additions step up early
Penn State got off to a scorching start to its season after a pair of victories over Canisius last weekend. The team generated 12 goals over the pair of contests, and there were a lot of major contributors who made that happen. Two players who made obvious impacts were Ashton...
How big of an underdog is 5-0 Penn State vs. 6-0 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor?
No. 10 Penn State opened as an underdog for its Big Ten East showdown with No. 5 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor. Oddsmakers believe Jim Harbaugh’s 6-0 Wolverines are a touchdown better than James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions. Michigan opened as a 7.5-point favorite and the line currently...
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | No. 5 Michigan has plenty of playmakers awaiting No. 10 Penn State football
Penn State heads into its toughest matchup of the season out of its bye week with No. 5 Michigan on deck. The Wolverines, like the Nittany Lions, are one of the only remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten and in the FBS as a whole. Michigan exits a 31-10...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer senior forward Liam Butts takes home Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Penn State forward Liam Butts was recognized for standout past week Tuesday. Butts was picked as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, after notching a pair of goals just minutes apart in the Nittany Lions' dominant 4-1 victory over Northwestern. The senior forward is second on the team with...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball announced its newest staff addition on Monday
Penn State women’s basketball has hired WNBA player Natisha Hiedeman as director of player development. The 25-year-old, a starter for the Connecticut Sun, joins Carolyn Kieger’s staff with plenty of college and professional experience under her belt. During her time at Marquette, Hiedeman was named the 2019 Big...
