Illinois State

mizerbob
4d ago

The only way this State will have fiscal discipline is if the feds pay for all of thier programs and pensions like they just did for Prickster.

WAND TV

Illinois to receive over $2.2 billion dollars for infrastructure in 2023

WASHINGTON (WAND) — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced on Tuesday that it has released $2,250,129,111.00 in funding for critical Illinois infrastructure including roads, bridges, tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements. In the announcement, the administration stated that the funds will go directly to transportation leaders across the...
Daily Northwestern

Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say

Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
muddyrivernews.com

Hey, JB: Thanks for gas tax break and family relief check, but voters need information — not electioneering hijinks

Illinois voters are to decide Nov. 8 if our constitution should be amended. If approved, a workers’ rights provision would be added to the state’s Bill of Rights. I get both sides of collective bargaining. While my professional career often has involved management, that’s not always the case. In earlier days, I was an active member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. I still hold inactive status, as far as I know.
FOX 2

Two views on Illinois’ new SAFE-T Act

In the midst of a heated election season a huge piece of legislation is causing a lot of controversy in Illinois.  The legislation covers everything from police use of force to equipping officers with body cameras. However, it’s a portion of the legislation that will eliminate cash bond on Jan. 1 that’s getting the most […]
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, municipalities and townships to address their transportation needs.
977wmoi.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces $119 Million Investment in Western Illinois University

Governor JB Pritzker today joined state and local officials to announce a $119 million investment for the construction of a Center for Performing Arts (CPA) at Western Illinois University. The funding is made possible by the Governor’s historic bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The new Center for Performing Arts will support the academic mission and programs in the WIU College of Fine Arts and Communication and serve as a cultural and performing arts destination for the campus community, the City of Macomb, and the entire western Illinois region.
wjol.com

Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein is donating a huge amount of money to the campaign of Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline has give more than 52-million-dollars to Bailey. That is more than the 50-million-dollars that billionaire Ken Griffin donated to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for the Republican governor nomination.
The Center Square

Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control

(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
walls102.com

Local governments receive $250 million for transportation needs through Rebuild Illinois program

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program is being made to counties, municipalities and townships statewide to address local transportation needs. The state’s first capital construction program in more than a decade, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments to advance projects in 2,856 counties, municipalities and townships. Projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs, with financial oversight from IDOT.
