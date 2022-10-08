Read full article on original website
mizerbob
4d ago
The only way this State will have fiscal discipline is if the feds pay for all of thier programs and pensions like they just did for Prickster.
Reply
2
Related
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
Deadline Fast Approaching For Millions of Americans To Claim Up To $400 Rebates
The residents of Illinois can receive up to $400 this year. To receive these payments, tax returns must be submitted by the October 17 deadline. (source) The state budget of $46.5 billion for 2023 was signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year. (source)
WAND TV
Illinois to receive over $2.2 billion dollars for infrastructure in 2023
WASHINGTON (WAND) — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced on Tuesday that it has released $2,250,129,111.00 in funding for critical Illinois infrastructure including roads, bridges, tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements. In the announcement, the administration stated that the funds will go directly to transportation leaders across the...
On 2022 Illinois Ballots, Voters Will Be Asked About Workers' Rights Amendment
Illinois ballots in the November election will include a vote on an amendment to the state's constitution known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, or Amendment 1, but what does it do and why does it matter?. With early voting underway across the area, it's a topic many are asking about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Northwestern
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
muddyrivernews.com
Hey, JB: Thanks for gas tax break and family relief check, but voters need information — not electioneering hijinks
Illinois voters are to decide Nov. 8 if our constitution should be amended. If approved, a workers’ rights provision would be added to the state’s Bill of Rights. I get both sides of collective bargaining. While my professional career often has involved management, that’s not always the case. In earlier days, I was an active member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. I still hold inactive status, as far as I know.
How to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates as Deadline Approaches
As part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was approved in April, roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for income tax and property tax rebates, although time is running out to fill a form to find out if you're eligible. Rebate checks began rolling out last month, although...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northeast Pennsylvanians seeking solutions to workforce growth
(The Center Square) – In a joint Senate hearing on workforce development in northeast Pennsylvania, witnesses emphasized the importance of apprenticeships and the trades, and population struggles to fill jobs. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee and Senate Labor & Industry Committee met in Luzerne County where...
As inflation hits families, Pennsylvania increases food assistance
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s economy and population have grown at a slow pace, recent inflation driving up the cost of goods has squeezed families. In response, state officials have expanded eligibility for SNAP benefits. The increase is the second in recent months for food assistance. The...
Two views on Illinois’ new SAFE-T Act
In the midst of a heated election season a huge piece of legislation is causing a lot of controversy in Illinois. The legislation covers everything from police use of force to equipping officers with body cameras. However, it’s a portion of the legislation that will eliminate cash bond on Jan. 1 that’s getting the most […]
Central Illinois Proud
Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, municipalities and townships to address their transportation needs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
977wmoi.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces $119 Million Investment in Western Illinois University
Governor JB Pritzker today joined state and local officials to announce a $119 million investment for the construction of a Center for Performing Arts (CPA) at Western Illinois University. The funding is made possible by the Governor’s historic bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The new Center for Performing Arts will support the academic mission and programs in the WIU College of Fine Arts and Communication and serve as a cultural and performing arts destination for the campus community, the City of Macomb, and the entire western Illinois region.
Illinois comptroller candidates make pitch month before election
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates for Illinois comptroller made their pitches for why Illinois residents should elect them Nov. 8. The candidates were recently hosted separately by ABC 7 to discuss the election, which is now under a month away. Incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza...
videtteonline.com
A last look at your ballot one month out from the Illinois midterms
The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 8. Here is a brief look at all the candidates that will be on this year’s ballot:. Kathy Salvi (Republican) lives in Mundelein, Illinois, with her family. She currently serves as a partner at the law firm Salvi & Maher. Salvi...
wjol.com
Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein is donating a huge amount of money to the campaign of Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline has give more than 52-million-dollars to Bailey. That is more than the 50-million-dollars that billionaire Ken Griffin donated to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for the Republican governor nomination.
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
walls102.com
Local governments receive $250 million for transportation needs through Rebuild Illinois program
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program is being made to counties, municipalities and townships statewide to address local transportation needs. The state’s first capital construction program in more than a decade, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments to advance projects in 2,856 counties, municipalities and townships. Projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs, with financial oversight from IDOT.
Workforce costs, inflation causing 'perfect storm' for Indiana hospitals
(The Center Square) – Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state's hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 2