ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee

There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders

The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What sets the Episcopal-Dunham rivalry apart? It's a passion play for both top 10 teams

Making a rivalry game play out like any other game is the biggest challenge for any coach. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner and Travis Bourgeois know the parameters well. The coaches also know anything is possible when their teams meet in a pivotal District 6-2A game that highlights Thursday’s schedule. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Dunham’s stadium located behind The Chapel in the Oaks. It is the 28th time the teams have played.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU Health

In 2021, an internal audit revealed influence-peddling, retaliation and nepotism by LSU Health Sciences Center officials. LSU's chancellor later resigned. This collection of stories tracks that scandal and its aftermath. An LSU audit has cleared Keith Schroth, the former chief finance officer at the Health Sciences Center in New Orleans,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Slaughter records first loss, East and West Feliciana win

It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes. The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
SLAUGHTER, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
theadvocate.com

Smiley: When great ideas run into reality

I loved these anecdotes from the memoir "Huey Long: My Unforgettable Friend" by Castro Carazo. As I mentioned earlier, the book is a project of his granddaughter Nina Carazo Snapp and writer Matt Isch. After Castro wrote the music for "Every Man a King," Huey made him director of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

SLU announces 2022 homecoming court

Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2022 Homecoming court. The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities this week. Chosen as members of the queen's court are seniors Kendall Adams, Prairieville; Jadi Foster, Hammond; Thais Gomes, Porto Alegre, Brazil; Kayla Lee,...
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Stadium#Lsu#Volunteers#Wipeout#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Sec
theadvocate.com

Around Baker for Oct. 12, 2022

The 1992 Baker High graduating class is holding a reunion at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Executive Center in Baton Rouge. For details, email Holli Hampton at holli_hampton@yahoo.com or bakerhighco1992@gmail.com. Learn STEM in Baker. The BRSTEM topic this month is The Math of Football from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location

The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our views: Supporters hope to hoist Holy Rosary, treasured school, from the soil

If there’s a last-chance deadline bearing down on Holy Rosary Institute, it may arrive within weeks. The revered former Catholic high school, situated on Lafayette’s Carmel Avenue, is a ramshackle ghost of its former glory. For much of its eight decades, it represented the best chance for Black teens — girls when it opened in 1914, girls and boys by 1947 — to gain a high school education in segregated Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
theadvocate.com

Zachary School Board honors a student and a teacher at October meeting

The Zachary School Board honored one of its students and a teacher at the Oct. 4 School Board meeting. Zachary High School junior Luke Parks was honored for creating a business. He is the creator of Royal Treats and produces tea cakes/cookies at the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute. His products are sold at several grocery stores in Baton Rouge.
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy