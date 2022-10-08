Making a rivalry game play out like any other game is the biggest challenge for any coach. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner and Travis Bourgeois know the parameters well. The coaches also know anything is possible when their teams meet in a pivotal District 6-2A game that highlights Thursday’s schedule. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Dunham’s stadium located behind The Chapel in the Oaks. It is the 28th time the teams have played.

