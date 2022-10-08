Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
theadvocate.com
Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee
There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN
Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
hottytoddy.com
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, LSU
The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
theadvocate.com
Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders
The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
LSU Women's Basketball Commit Mikaylah Williams Inks NIL Deal
Kim Mulkey's next weapon is already gaining national notoriety, hot name in NIL space.
theadvocate.com
What sets the Episcopal-Dunham rivalry apart? It's a passion play for both top 10 teams
Making a rivalry game play out like any other game is the biggest challenge for any coach. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner and Travis Bourgeois know the parameters well. The coaches also know anything is possible when their teams meet in a pivotal District 6-2A game that highlights Thursday’s schedule. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Dunham’s stadium located behind The Chapel in the Oaks. It is the 28th time the teams have played.
theadvocate.com
What goes into playing quarterback at Southern Lab? More than meets the eye for Marlon Brown
“All I want to do is win,” Southern Lab quarterback Marlon Brown said. “It’s all I really care about.”. These words are music to the ears of just about any high school football coach. When you are a first-year starter and your head coach is a former high school and college quarterback, the journey matters.
theadvocate.com
So far, the early praise hasn't been too much for Carencro freshman Chantz Babineaux to handle
The word around Carencro is freshman receiver Chantz Babineaux could be the best player to come through the football program since Kevin Faulk. That's quite a compliment considering the college talent that the Bears consistently produce. "Those are some humongous words," Bears coach Tony Courville said when asked about the...
mediafeed.org
Louisiana State University will cost you this much
Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
wbrz.com
Maintenance issues follow student from dorm to dorm
BATON ROUGE - One LSU student says she is tired of spending her time and energy making sure she's living in a safe place. The full-time student who did not want to be identified says that she is concerned for her health and wants her university to do something about it.
wbrz.com
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
L'Observateur
East St. John continues undefeated streak
RESERVE — It’s been a bounce-back year for East St. John, a 6-0 team that has regained momentum in the year since Hurricane Ida. The Wildcats were cheered on by generations of East St. John alumni last Friday night as they took down H.L. Bourgeois 59-7. This week, Central Lafourche (1-5) will travel to Joe Keller Stadium to challenge the E’s undefeated record.
Police arrest son of former NFL quarterback for fatal Baton Rouge hit and run
BATON ROUGE, La. — Walter Brister turned himself in on Wednesday for the Sunday hit and run killing of another man in Baton Rouge, according to police. Police investigators also said they believe the 21-year-old Brister from St. Tammany Parish was driving the Range Rover that killed Jude Jarreau, who was trying to walk across a road.
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
theadvocate.com
Slaughter records first loss, East and West Feliciana win
It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes. The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
New traditions mark latest chapter of East Ascension, St. Amant rivalry
Following the end of the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out last year, new traditions have been established for 2022. The Shout Out event pitted East Ascension against St. Amant in a contest to determine the loudest fan base. Last year marked the last time the Spartans and Gators joined forces for...
wbrz.com
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
