Porchtoberfest 2022 happening Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will […]
The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts to host Inaugural FallFest

Event will feature live music, local vendors, and kids’ activities at region’s most unique eco-tourism destination. There’s a new FallFest to look forward to in 2022. This Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, The Blueberry Treehouse Farm and the West Falls Center for the Arts are coming together to celebrate the fall season in ways that only they can.
'Fall-i-day' shopping event happening at the Wurlitzer

Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up again for the second annual “Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling unique merchandise for fall, Halloween,...
2022 6-Minute Building Stories at Silos @ Elk Street

Buildings make Buffalo. Aside from our relationship to Lake Erie, it is our building stock that defines us. Everyone has a favorite building, whether it’s the high profile Central Terminal, or a colorful cottage on the city’s West Side. We have a connection to buildings for lots of reasons. They tie us geographically to our region. Maybe we love the shapes of the windows, or the building materials, or the rooflines. Buildings speak to us. They tell their stories, no matter their condition.
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
Open Studios = Opens Doors at The Guild @ 980

Buffalo’s world of artists and artisans is growing a great deal, in part thanks to the efforts of collectives like The Guild @ 980. I spoke to Kevin Hayes, who, along with Michael Gainer, runs the operation. And what an operation it has become! There are currently 50 artist and artisan studios in operation at The Guild, which is found on the second and third floors of the 45,000 square foot building. Kevin told me that there are plans to build out an additional 20 studios this winter, as the demand is high for affordable work space, in a communal setting.
Dog Bit Off 9-Year-Old’s Finger In Cheektowaga, New York

Shame on the owner of this dog. An owner cowardly left after this incident in 2016 and they are still looking for the owner of the dog. Nine-year-old Meech Mills was just "really sad" about his finger which is now, mostly, missing. He had to go get his finger operated on and also a series of shots. Now 15 years old, Mills is still missing his finger.
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
The Guess Who set to perform at Riviera Theatre

Legendary rock group The Guess Who will bring “Clap For the Wolfman,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “These Eyes” and more to the historic Riviera Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. A press release noted The Guess Who has “connected with the masses throughout an...
Shop 80+ Small Businesses Under One Roof at Buffalo Gift Emporium’s New Location

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Western New York, our small business scene is the real deal. From independent artisans who sell beautifully handcrafted creations at festivals and events to all of the adorable brick-and-mortar storefronts that line our streets, all of our small businesses are incredibly special and unique in their own ways.
