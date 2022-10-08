Head coach Jeff Cook’s men’s team is once again unranked in the United Soccer Coaches national poll after falling off the rankings in week five. The Nittany Lions bested Michigan State 4-1 on October 7. Peter Mangione opened up the scoring in the fifth minute and the lineup never slowed down. Liam Butts scored a brace and redshirt freshman Van Danielson closed out the game with a goal of his own.

