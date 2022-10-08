Read full article on original website
Onward State
Micah Shrewsberry’s ‘Gritty, Not Pretty’ Mentality Now A Choice With Improved Offense
In head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s first campaign at the helm of the Penn State men’s basketball program, his squad’s offensive prowess shadowed anything but flash and finesse. At the season’s conclusion, the Nittany Lions dwelled in the cellar of the Big Ten’s total scoring ranks by posting...
Onward State
‘It Was A Dream’: Alum Works The Sidelines At Penn State-Auburn Game
Many Penn State communications students dream of the prospect of working the sidelines for a big-time football game. One alum got the chance to do just that for the Big Ten Network during Penn State’s matchup against Auburn back on September 17. Hannah Mears’ path to the sidelines in...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 25 In United Soccer Coaches Weekly Poll, Men’s Soccer Unranked
Head coach Jeff Cook’s men’s team is once again unranked in the United Soccer Coaches national poll after falling off the rankings in week five. The Nittany Lions bested Michigan State 4-1 on October 7. Peter Mangione opened up the scoring in the fifth minute and the lineup never slowed down. Liam Butts scored a brace and redshirt freshman Van Danielson closed out the game with a goal of his own.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Ranked No. 20 In Latest USCHO Poll
For the first time this season, Penn State men’s hockey is ranked. The Nittany Lions check in at No. 20 in the latest USCHO Poll following a series sweep against Canisius this weekend. Penn State dominated Canisius in its season opener on Friday night, defeating the Golden Griffins 5-2....
Onward State
Penn State Football Opens As Seven-Point Underdog Against Michigan
For the first time this season, Penn State football is an underdog. The betting line opened for the Nittany Lions’ marquee matchup with No. 5 Michigan seven points in the Wolverines’ favor, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 51.5 points. Penn State is now 3-2 against...
Onward State
Penn State Football’s Adisa Isaac Shares Inspiring Family Story With CBS Sports
Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac has been productive on the field for the program this season. So far, he’s tallied seven tackles and a sack through five games. With that being said, it’s Isaac’s off-the-field story that has garnered the admiration of Penn State fans everywhere.
Onward State
Penn State-Minnesota To Air On ABC
No. 10 Penn State’s prime-time matchup with Minnesota on October 22 will air on ABC, Penn State Athletics announced on Monday. The annual White Out game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. under the lights at Beaver Stadium. This will be the second time this season the Nittany Lions...
Onward State
Penn State Quarterback Drew Allar Releases Children’s Book In NIL Deal
In addition to the five-star quarterback’s role as the Nittany Lions’ backup gunslinger, the Ohio native is now an officially published author. Last week, Allar and co-author Andy Vodopia announced their release of “The Men In Back,” a 34-page illustrated children’s book. Through the interactive story, readers will learn about Allar’s journey to Happy Valley, while also receiving a look into his personality and interests off the gridiron.
Onward State
Downtown State College Fall Festival Set For October 15
Downtown State College will hold its 21st annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, October 15, on the 200 Block of Allen Street. Attendees can anticipate food vendors, pony rides, a fun house, and more. Free pumpkins are available on-site for kids, who can also participate...
Onward State
Bees Knees Coffee Bringing A Caffeine Buzz To All Of Centre County
Think of your favorite coffee shop. It’s located on a corner downtown or standing alone back in your hometown, right? Centre County’s up-and-coming coffee shop, though…well, it’s on wheels. Bees Knees Coffee was established in 2019 by Bellefonte native Bromlyn Fitzgerald. She graduated from Penn State...
Onward State
[Photo Story] Arboretum Hosts 2022 Pumpkin Festival
This past weekend, Penn State hosted its annual Pumpkin Festival. Live music, food, and a large display of jack-o’-lanterns were offered for families and students to enjoy. Take a look through our lens over the course of the two-day event. The Arboretum was decorated with beautiful pumpkins, gourds, and...
Onward State
Hidden Gems At Uncle Eli’s: It’s Not Just Art Supplies
Located at 129 E. Beaver Ave., Uncle Eli’s Artist Marketplace & Gift Emporium has been serving Penn State students and local State College artists for decades. When walking in, it’s easy to initially be distracted by the sizable art supplies section, so here are some hidden gems you may have missed:
