Los Angeles, CA

Sick scammers try to cash in on rapper Coolio’s death as it’s revealed two of his baby mamas have died

By Chris White
 4 days ago

COOLIO’S kids have warned fans not to believe fake GoFundMe sites, which claim to be raising money for his memorial.

The rapper’s daughter Brandi shared an Instagram Story telling fans not to be fooled by phony donation pages, including one on GoFundMe that reads: “Remembrance for coolio memorial” with a target to raise $2,700.

Rap star Coolio was found dead on September 28 Credit: Splash
Coolio and one of his baby mamas Taleya White Credit: Instagram
Coolio's daughter Brandi warned fans about fake GoFundMe pages popping up online Credit: Instagram
Coolio’s daughter Jackie was named after her late mother Credit: Instagram

Brandi warned that “we do not have a go fund me - report any you see," with her mom Dimp duplicating the warning on social media.

The 59-year-old died at his friend’s Los Angeles apartment on September 28 from a suspected cardiac arrest.

On Monday, Coolio’s partner Mimi Ivey revealed to the Daily Mail that the rapper didn’t want a funeral, saying: “I’m respecting his wishes. He wanted to be cremated.

"He did not want a funeral, he did not want a memorial service. He didn’t want any of that.”

Mimi admitted that Coolio had been seeing other women, but they had an amicable arrangement, and there was “nothing that man ever did that he hid from me."

With Coolio having fathered at least ten children by four different baby mamas, then The U.S. Sun can reveal that other parts of the family have a different idea to Mimi and are planning on a memorial.

Relatives have been openly telling loved ones that they’ll let them know about a memorial, with Brandi’s mom, Dimp, saying on Facebook that she’ll be in touch with an invite “once everything is finalized."

Some of Coolio’s children have posted touching Instagram stories to their father, such as Brandi, who shared a series of pics of Coolio with her brood, saying: “he was really excited about having grandkids … it’s not fair."

For his son Darius, this is the second tragedy to hit in the last two years, as he lost his mom Taleya White in February 2021.

At the time, he shared a photo of his mom Taleya saying: “See you later mah.”

After his dad’s passing, he then posted a photo of Coolio and Taleya together: "Pops my hero. Mama my muse. All I ever wanted was for u to be free pops free from the spotlight, mama free from the chains of your body I guess now you finally are.

"Words can’t describe what you mean to me. Love you so much, rest easy.”

The U.S. Sun can reveal that the family has been blighted with tragically early deaths, as Dimp disclosed that Coolio’s daughter Jackie “was named after [her] late mother Jackie, who passed away in 89.”

Dimp took Jackie in, who references her adopted mother several times in Mother’s Day photos expressing her love and gratitude.

Meanwhile, son Artis Jr had his own unique Instagram story for his dad with a series of clips beginning with a picture of what appears to be a marijuana joint and Coolio’s voice in the background.

Then there’s a video from a strip club, with audio from Coolio’s greatest hit Gangsta’s Paradise, playing in the background and a girl dancing and notes on the table in front.

Coolio and his ex-wife Josefa Salinas and their three children Credit: Rex

Comments / 51

oldschool94
3d ago

okay. okay. His children r grown, yes? okay, then they are NOT BM's. His children's mom. geesh! these ppl be grown! grown, and referred to as baby mama🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄😐🧐🧐

Reply(6)
37
Talika Murray
3d ago

this man just died last week and the scammers already trying to cash on his death.. SMDH How people can be so desperate 💔😭😡

Reply
39
Tonay
3d ago

that's sad people are so sad . you can't even die in peace without crazy people trying to make money off your name. smh

Reply(2)
19
