Read full article on original website
Related
The Capitol riot was a family affair for the Trump-loving Munns - and now so are the punishments
In early January 2021, the Munn family hitched their camper to the back of a pickup truck, loaded in, and set out from their hometown of Borger, Texas, for a trip back east. The family outing was to be less vacation and more of a field trip, focusing on civics. Former President Donald Trump had called his supporters to Washington DC to protest the results of what he deemed a stolen election, and the Munns counted themselves amongst his loyal followers. With dreams of an alternate reality guiding them — one in which Mr Trump retained power and the Democrats...
nypressnews.com
Oregon officials clear the way for two school choice amendments in 2024
Oregon officials have cleared the way for school choice advocates to add two constitutional amendments to the November 2024 ballot. One amendment would allow parents to enroll their children in any K-12 public or charter school in the state. It proposes an “equitable lottery process” for schools where the applicants exceed the number of spaces.
Justice Department now wants to hear from locals about environmental crimes
It may sound like a subtle difference. But a big change has begun in how people can report what they perceive as environmental crimes and other pollution-related injustices, even health and safety issues, in their own neighborhoods. And it involves going directly to the U.S. Department of Justice. Now, though, as part of the Biden administration’s stated commitment to environmental justice issues, U.S. Attorney offices want local residents to deal more directly with them. For the Northern District of Ohio, which includes Toledo and the rest of northwest Ohio, fill out an online form that is accessible under that office’s website under the ‘programs’ tab. Click on “Report Environmental Crimes.” Doing so doesn’t necessarily mean teams of federal prosecutors will knock on doors anytime soon.
Comments / 0