Rockville, MD

Concern for Missing Sixteen-Year-Old (LOCATED)

Update: Soley Beatrice Delarosa has been located safe and unharmed. ____________________________________________________________________. Gaithersburg, MD- Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Soley Beatrice Delarosa, a 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Delarosa was last seen at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Adult Male Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder in Montgomery Village Shooting

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division and 6th District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 29-year-old Damien Fisher, of Germantown, with the attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault that occurred on August 16, 2022, in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in Montgomery Village.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Montgomery County to Hold Virtual Community Meetings on Comprehensive Flood Management Plan on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 20

Montgomery County is seeking assistance from community members to help identify flood-prone areas. It has established a new website that includes a short, confidential survey to where residents can provide feedback on flooding experiences and insight. On Tuesday, Oct, and Thursday, Oct. 20, the County will hold virtual community meetings on its Comprehensive Flood Management Plan.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County Receives $22.6 Million in Digital Equity Grants to Expand Computers and Broadband Services to Low-Income and Senior Residents

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced that Montgomery Connects, the County’s digital equity program, has received more than $22.6 million in Federal and State grants to expand access to computers, broadband service and service discounts, and technology training for low-income residents and seniors. Montgomery Connects is using most...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

