Citrus County Chronicle
Wally Dunn, Candidate for Seat 4
Please summarize your education and career(s), past or present. And how long have you lived in Dunnellon?. I graduated from CFCC with an AA in 1972 and graduated from Florida State University with a BSBA in 1974 specializing in Accounting, Finance and Business Law. From 1974-2004, I worked for the...
LSU football: Florida game could decide the Tigers’ fate
LSU football was humbled over the weekend. The Tigers were riding a four-game winning streak that had fans believing the rebuild was accelerated in Brian Kelly’s first year. Unfortunately, we know that’s no longer the case. The Bayou Bengals aren’t in the same place as Tennessee right now—that’s OK! There are destined to be some growing pains during this transitional period.
WCJB
Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
Citrus County Chronicle
Anita Williams, Candidate for Seat 3
Please summarize your education and career(s), past and present. And how long have you lived in Dunnellon. · Associate of Science Degree – Central Florida Community College. · Retired State employee after 37.5 years of service in Unemployment Compensation and Employment services. · A 67-year native of...
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
wuft.org
Protesters disrupt first visit to UF for school’s presumptive new president
Hundreds of boisterous student protesters drove Sen. Ben Sasse from a stage Monday afternoon at the University of Florida, where he has been selected as the sole finalist to become the school’s next president. Before he was interrupted, Sasse – a conservative Republican – defended his remarks opposing forgiveness...
Citrus County Chronicle
Valerie Hanchar, Candidate for Seat 4
Please summarize your education and career(s), past or present. And how long have you lived in Dunnellon?. My family has lived, worked and served in the Dunnellon area for over 100 years. My parents moved after graduating from Dunnellon High School to the University of Alabama to New York to South Florida, Virginia and back to Dunnellon in 1980. I have lived in Vogt Springs since I married my husband, Donald, in 1999, where we raised our son and daughter.
WCJB
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
WCJB
Non-profit in Alachua County hosting laptop giveaway event to residents at library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit in Alachua County will host a laptop giveaway event for residents. United Way of North Central Florida is hosting an event to give laptops away to adults in need of technology. The program is only available to Alachua County residents. This event is set...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: University of Florida protesters disrupt Q&A with Ben Sasse
A group of protesters disrupted a forum for students at the University of Florida with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), who is the sole finalist to be the new president of the university. The group had congregated outside the hall Monday while Sasse held a Q&A forum with students. The crowd...
WCJB
Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers putt past Citrus
INVERNESS — A pair of county girls golf teams with high postseason expectations met Tuesday at Lakeside Country Club as the regular season winds down. Lecanto, which has three members back from last year’s state tournament team, defeated Citrus, 186-228. The Hurricanes boast a trio of returning players who qualified for regionals last season as individuals.
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness tries new tack to build Wallace Brooks Park beach
The wheels of government turn slowly, especially when it involves Florida’s rivers and lakes. But eight months after Inverness officials notified state water regulators the city wanted to build a beach on land the city already owned, there’s not been much progress. Monday, Inverness City Manager Eric Williams...
Blue Beast Brutality: Black Florida Man Has Eye Ripped Out By Police K-9 Dog During Traffic Stop
Florida Black man Terrell Bradley man has eye eaten by K-9 dog after fleeing traffic stop and bumping into police officer
News4Jax.com
3rd person arrested in ‘Operation Lucky 777s’
A third person has been arrested in connection with “Operation Lucky 777s.”. On Friday morning, Clay County deputies, under the Cops Without Borders initiative, arrested Raymond Brewer, 44, at his Jacksonville home on Bellrose Avenue. There was a warrant for Brewer’s arrest in connection to “Operation Lucky 777s,” which...
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
WCJB
“I’ve got to get out of here”: Gainesville residents react to six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating six shootings within the past six days. “It’s one thing for them to be out here killing each other, but it’s another thing when one of these stray bullets hits one of these babies,” said Barbara Flanders.
Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Lea Michelle Rhoden was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on four felony charges involving fraud and theft of funds from a local nonprofit organization. The arrest came as the result of an investigation by Baker County Sheriff’s Office detectives that focused on Rhoden’s inappropriate spending during her five years as executive director of the Baker Prevention Coalition, Inc.
