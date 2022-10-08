ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Wally Dunn, Candidate for Seat 4

Please summarize your education and career(s), past or present. And how long have you lived in Dunnellon?. I graduated from CFCC with an AA in 1972 and graduated from Florida State University with a BSBA in 1974 specializing in Accounting, Finance and Business Law. From 1974-2004, I worked for the...
DUNNELLON, FL
FanSided

LSU football: Florida game could decide the Tigers’ fate

LSU football was humbled over the weekend. The Tigers were riding a four-game winning streak that had fans believing the rebuild was accelerated in Brian Kelly’s first year. Unfortunately, we know that’s no longer the case. The Bayou Bengals aren’t in the same place as Tennessee right now—that’s OK! There are destined to be some growing pains during this transitional period.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCJB

Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Anita Williams, Candidate for Seat 3

Please summarize your education and career(s), past and present. And how long have you lived in Dunnellon. · Associate of Science Degree – Central Florida Community College. · Retired State employee after 37.5 years of service in Unemployment Compensation and Employment services. · A 67-year native of...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Valerie Hanchar, Candidate for Seat 4

Please summarize your education and career(s), past or present. And how long have you lived in Dunnellon?. My family has lived, worked and served in the Dunnellon area for over 100 years. My parents moved after graduating from Dunnellon High School to the University of Alabama to New York to South Florida, Virginia and back to Dunnellon in 1980. I have lived in Vogt Springs since I married my husband, Donald, in 1999, where we raised our son and daughter.
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers putt past Citrus

INVERNESS — A pair of county girls golf teams with high postseason expectations met Tuesday at Lakeside Country Club as the regular season winds down. Lecanto, which has three members back from last year’s state tournament team, defeated Citrus, 186-228. The Hurricanes boast a trio of returning players who qualified for regionals last season as individuals.
LECANTO, FL
WCJB

Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness tries new tack to build Wallace Brooks Park beach

The wheels of government turn slowly, especially when it involves Florida’s rivers and lakes. But eight months after Inverness officials notified state water regulators the city wanted to build a beach on land the city already owned, there’s not been much progress. Monday, Inverness City Manager Eric Williams...
INVERNESS, FL
News4Jax.com

3rd person arrested in ‘Operation Lucky 777s’

A third person has been arrested in connection with “Operation Lucky 777s.”. On Friday morning, Clay County deputies, under the Cops Without Borders initiative, arrested Raymond Brewer, 44, at his Jacksonville home on Bellrose Avenue. There was a warrant for Brewer’s arrest in connection to “Operation Lucky 777s,” which...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Lea Michelle Rhoden was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on four felony charges involving fraud and theft of funds from a local nonprofit organization. The arrest came as the result of an investigation by Baker County Sheriff’s Office detectives that focused on Rhoden’s inappropriate spending during her five years as executive director of the Baker Prevention Coalition, Inc.
BAKER COUNTY, FL

