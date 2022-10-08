OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 49-0 blowout loss to Texas in Red River Showdown

Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
pistolsfiringblog.com
Texas Offers Jelani McDonald, Oklahoma State’s Highest-Rated Commit
A tale as old as time, Texas is in late trying to swipe an Oklahoma State pledge. Jelani McDonald, the Cowboys’ highest-rated 2023 commitment, announced an offer from Texas on Tuesday. Out of Waco Connally High School, McDonald is a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 202 player in his cycle. He is listed as an athlete but committed to OSU as a defensive back this summer.
Venables Vibes: Oklahoma's Brent Venables Gives QB Update, Says no 'Magic' Fix for Defense
The OU head coach said he's confident Dillon Gabriel will return to action this week against No. 19-ranked Kansas.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are 'Tired'
While some elements will lighten up as OU preps for Kansas this week, he dug in on "you have to practice tough to play tough" ahead of next week's open date.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jeff Lebby talks quarterback situation after Texas loss; Ted Roof searching for D-line answers
With uncertainty swirling around starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s status for Oklahoma’s game against No. 19 Kansas on Saturday, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is heading back to the drawing board. The Sooners started backup quarterback Davis Beville against Texas and were shut out by the Longhorns for the first...
COLUMN: Brent Venables, Oklahoma Fans Have New Appreciation for Bob Stoops' Consistency
In his 17 years in Norman, Stoops never lost three straight games, and only lost two in a row once. His teams excelled at making sure one loss didn't become two ... or three.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Ana Llanusa excited for 6th season with Sooners after overcoming injury
Oklahoma senior guard Ana Llanusa is set to begin her sixth college season in November after battling several injuries throughout her career. During OU’s media day last Thursday previewing the 2022-23 season, Llanusa opened up about her rehab process and what she expects from her final season with the Sooners.
KOCO
Former OU football coach Bob Stoops to get lifetime achievement award
HOUSTON — Former University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops will be honored with the 2022 Paul "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award. Every year, the American Heart Association's Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards recognizes college football's finest coaches and celebrate their outstanding achievements and extraordinary contribution. The Lifetime Achievement Award is among four national coaching honors given during the Bryant Awards Ceremony, which will be held Jan. 11 in Houston.
2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 7
AUSTIN, Texas - The seventh week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes again, including Manor falling from the top 5 of Class 6A and Liberty Hill overtaking Hays in 5A. Check out our rankings for Week 7 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such...
‘I have broken my foot three times on our field’: Travis High hopes for facility improvements
"Termite damage, holes in the walls... this stuff has never been replaced," said head football coach Joe Frank Martinez, who gave a tour of the men's locker room.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
blackchronicle.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For 6 Oklahoma Counties Ahead Of Severe Weather Potential
UPDATE 7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Hughes, Murray and Pontotoc counties till 8 p.m. UPDATE 5/5 3:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties till 10 p.m. ***. Sunday is predicted to usher in file warmth and...
The numbers are in! State Fair’s economic impact in OKC
If you went to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair this year, perhaps to ride rides, or to eat some fancy food concoction, you were one of about 900,000 people to walk the midway!
fox7austin.com
Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes
AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
Texas city seeing the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
