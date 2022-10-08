Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys preparing for another start from Rush against Eagles
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott's recovery from a broken right thumb continues. Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott was set to do some light throwing at the end...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jaguars sign G Miller, DL Peters to replace Bartch, Chaisson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed guard John Miller and promoted defensive tackle Corey Peters from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday. Miller fills left guard Ben Bartch's roster spot. Bartch was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated left knee, and coach Doug Pederson...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns QB Brissett still confident despite late-game gaffes
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett's been classy for the Browns, not clutch. After throwing three interceptions, all in the final three minutes of Cleveland's three losses, Brissett watched the game film and dissected every detail of his picks, two of which ended the Browns' chance at a comeback.
Citrus County Chronicle
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sabres sign coach Don Granato to 2-year extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres signed coach Don Granato to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, rewarding him for the team's improvement in his first full season. Granato had two years left on his existing contract and is now locked up through the 2025-26 season. He will...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears
Carson Wentz takes enough hits on and off the field that short rest is just another obstacle. Fresh off his coach running him over figuratively, Wentz leads the Washington Commanders (1-4) against the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday night with each team trying to snap a losing streak.
Citrus County Chronicle
Colts counting on line shuffle to eliminate offensive woes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich shook up the offensive line on a short week. Now he's hoping some extra rest, a little more film study and a full week of prep work can get Indy's stagnant offense off the ground and back on its feet. The next test for this ongoing line dance comes Sunday against AFC South rival Jacksonville.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pickett shows fire, Steelers defense sags in 38-3 loss
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Kenny Pickett showed he could take some licks and stand up for himself in his NFL starting debut. The injury-depleted Steelers defense, however, couldn’t withstand an offensive onslaught from the Buffalo Bills.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pistons C Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee. Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise.
Citrus County Chronicle
Astros starters rock hair extensions for postseason 'dos
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros starters Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia look like naturals on the mound, even in the hairiest of situations. A lot of work to make it seem that easy — at the ballpark and, as it turns out, at the barber shop.
