A recent Villages High School graduate was arrested on a theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, on Monday went to the Asurion Tech store (formerly UBreakIFix) where he had an iPhone 11Pro Glass/OLED select soft Non-OEM cover valued at $181.89 installed on his phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 2022 VHS graduate who starred in football and soccer attempted to pay with a credit card, but it was declined. He attempted to pay with another credit card, but it was also declined.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO