ocala-news.com
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County kicks off diaper drive this weekend
The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County (ELCMC) is partnering with Publix Supermarkets and United Way Success By 6 to host a countywide diaper drive beginning on Saturday, October 15 through Saturday, November 5. During the diaper drive, Marion County residents can drop off unopened packages of disposable diapers and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County rejects West End land use change
The West End Golf Course will retain its recreational land use following a 4-1 vote by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Tuesday, preventing any residential development to the relief of residents who attended. Members of West End Community Alliance for Recreation and Education (WECARE) said the...
villages-news.com
Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep
After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
ocala-news.com
No Hurricane Ian makeup days for Marion County Students
Students in Marion County Public Schools will not be required to make up any days of class that were missed due to Hurricane Ian. The district closed schools for three days, from September 28 through September 30, as a result of the storm. After discussions were held with the Florida...
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter: Residential developments may move forward
Two major residential development projects will move forward in Sumter County west of the Wildwood city limits. The Sumter County Commission on Tuesday approved land-use changes and rezoning for two large parcels to clear the way for development of single-family homes and apartments on the respective sites. Commissioners voted 4-1...
ocala-news.com
Marion County reports over 170 new infections as COVID-19 cases continue to decline
The Florida Department of Health released its latest virus summary last week, and it shows that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Marion County has continued to decline. There were 174 new COVID-19 cases reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, September 30 through Thursday, October 6, according to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion) most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
ocala-news.com
Belleview Community Yard Sale returns this weekend
The City of Belleview’s annual Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Lillian pavilion (SE Robinson Road) to help raise money for the United Way of Marion County. Donations for the yard sale will be accepted at Belleview...
ocala-news.com
Florida USAR Task Force 8 returns home after 13 days
On Thursday, September 29, just one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwest part of Florida, Florida USAR Task Force 8 (FL TF-8) was deployed to assist with the storm’s aftermath. After 13 days of search missions through flooded streets and dry terrain covered in debris, the...
villages-news.com
K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages
A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Jerry Rost
Jerry Rost passed away on September 30, 2022 at Ocala Regional Hospital. Jerry was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 8, 1930 and moved to Hamilton, Ohio at the age of 15 where he met his wife, Elaine, of 71 years. He joined the US Army in 1951 and after that was a police officer for 28 years.
villages-news.com
VHS grad arrested on theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza
A recent Villages High School graduate was arrested on a theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, on Monday went to the Asurion Tech store (formerly UBreakIFix) where he had an iPhone 11Pro Glass/OLED select soft Non-OEM cover valued at $181.89 installed on his phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 2022 VHS graduate who starred in football and soccer attempted to pay with a credit card, but it was declined. He attempted to pay with another credit card, but it was also declined.
WCJB
Marion County Cops and Cars Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council approves US 19 closure for safer Christmas parade
Crystal River’s leaders agreed to close a mile-long stretch of U.S. 19 to help create a safer environment for the city’s next Christmas parade. City Council members voted 5-0 Monday evening, Oct. 10, to approve the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s permit to host a new route for its holiday outing on Dec. 3.
ocala-news.com
TEDxOcala returning to College of Central Florida for 8th installment
TEDxOcala will return to the College of Central Florida next month for its 8th installment. The event will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Fine Arts Auditorium, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
mycbs4.com
Missing child from Ocala in danger
According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
Bushnell’s Florida National Cemetery mixed widow’s remains with wrong veteran
The cremated remains of a veteran's widow who had requested being laid to rest with her husband were mixed with the wrong remains, according to Department of Veterans Affairs sources.
ocala-news.com
OPD Meet & Greet event to showcase vehicles, equipment
The Ocala Police Department is encouraging members of the community to stop by the Ocala Downtown Market on Wednesday, October 12 for a special meet and greet event. The agency will be showcasing its specialized units, vehicles, and equipment at the market as part of an accreditation assessment. After the assessment has concluded, the event will be open to the public, beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
ocala-news.com
Thelma G. Siewert
Thelma G. Siewert, 90, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Friday, 9 September 2022 at Cates Legacy Hospice House of Marion County after a brief illness. She was born Thelma Worster on November 5th, 1931 in Kingman, Maine to Roland and Doris Worster. On April 17th, 1954 she married Burt P. Siewert of Brooklyn, NY. Burt and Thelma moved their family to Utica, NY in 1957 for a job opportunity at General Electric.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after being accused of shooting at occupied vehicle
A 30-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of firing multiple gunshots at an occupied vehicle. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a vehicle being shot. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with two victims, a man and woman, who stated that they were inside the vehicle during the incident.
