Draymond Green will be taking a leave of absence from the Golden State Warriors following his altercation with Jordan Poole during practice last week. The decision for Green to take a step back was “mutual,” according to coach Steve Kerr, who also confirmed that they currently do not have a set date for the power forward’s return — possibly meaning that he will miss the Warriors’ opening game on October 18. Green announced in a press conference that he will be using this time away to work on his emotional responses, as well as give Poole and the team some space to heal in order for the Warriors to focus on defending their title. While the power forward admits that the process will not be an easy one, he said that he will “look forward to continuing to better myself and my emotional state and how I deal with my emotions. I think that one thing that I lack is how to let emotions out.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO