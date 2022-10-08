Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
This 76ers-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris
As human beings, we prefer to understand the motivations of others. If we don’t, it’s hard to trust them. NBA trades are no different. Imagine you’re walking down the street. Someone approaches you and offers you $100. In our opinion, you should be pretty desperate for money before accepting the cash.
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
Should Bronny try to join the league straight out of high school like his dad?
Montrezl Harrell Dealing With Preseason Setback
Joel Embiid's backup Montrezl Harrell is battling a minor injury.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
Centre Daily
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
Eagles-Cowboys game dragged into John Fetterman-Dr. Oz. Senate race
This weekend will feature a showdown in Philadelphia when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And while the city prepares for what promises to be an exciting football game, the state is has been hosting a different sort of competition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
hypebeast.com
Draymond Green Takes Leave of Absence From Warriors Following Altercation With Jordan Poole
Draymond Green will be taking a leave of absence from the Golden State Warriors following his altercation with Jordan Poole during practice last week. The decision for Green to take a step back was “mutual,” according to coach Steve Kerr, who also confirmed that they currently do not have a set date for the power forward’s return — possibly meaning that he will miss the Warriors’ opening game on October 18. Green announced in a press conference that he will be using this time away to work on his emotional responses, as well as give Poole and the team some space to heal in order for the Warriors to focus on defending their title. While the power forward admits that the process will not be an easy one, he said that he will “look forward to continuing to better myself and my emotional state and how I deal with my emotions. I think that one thing that I lack is how to let emotions out.”
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: Eagles are the ‘most complete team’
The Eagles are on a roll. After beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is all about it. Here’s what he said...
NBC Sports
How Eagles benefit so much from hard-fought W over Cards
They can’t all be blowouts. They can’t all be pretty. That seems to be the message legendary Villanova head coach Jay Wright texts Nick Sirianni before games, saying, “You have to claw, scratch, whatever you need to do to take it out in the end.”. The Eagles...
