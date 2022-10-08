Read full article on original website
Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis
The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
Abortion rights and the midterm elections at the forefront of the Women's March
WASHINGTON — The battle over abortion rights drove out thousands of demonstrators to the streets of the nation's capital for this year's Women's March exactly one month before the midterm elections. The event was branded "Women's Wave" which is focused on voting for pro-choice candidates and more women across...
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race
Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
An organization linked to Stacey Abrams lost a lawsuit to increase voter turnout after a judge found no evidence Georgia's voting systems are racially discriminatory
A judge ruled against a voting rights lawsuit filed by a group founded by Stacey Abrams. Judge Steve Jones wrote that Georgia's Exact Match absentee voting system did not constitute racial discrimination. Abrams' gubernatorial race opponent, Gov. Brain Kemp, praised the ruling. A Stacey Abrams backed-organization lost a federal lawsuit...
Black Voters Have Good Reason to Abandon Democrats | Opinion
Democrats can't win an election even without black Americans, which is why they make all these promises.
Gretchen Whitmer on course for easy reelection victory, poll finds
Democrats are on course to hold on to the governor’s mansion in Michigan as Tudor Dixon’s campaign is failing to pick up steam in the race’s crucial home stretch, a CBS New/YouGov poll finds. The poll, published on Sunday, shows Gretchen Whitmer six points ahead of her...
GOP's Chances at Midterm Victory Threatened by Dark Horse Senate Candidate
A new poll out of Arizona shows Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters losing to his Democratic opponent Mark Kelly by more than a dozen points thanks to an unexpected surge in the polls by a dark horse candidate following last week's first—and likely only—debate in a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate.
ABC correspondent claims people don't want Biden around for midterm elections
ABC correspondent Terry Moran argued on Sunday that the Democratic Party and President Biden are likely under water approaching the November midterm elections.
SNL's 'Weekend Update' mocks President Biden after he avoids reporters' questions
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" took a jab at President Biden on Saturday during a "Weekend Update" segment for repeatedly not taking questions from reporters.
Right-wing protesters fail to disrupt Women’s March in Washington DC
Right-wing protesters attempted to disrupt the Women’s March in Washington DC on Saturday.The counter-demonstrations by a small group of anti-abortion activists briefly caused tempers to flare, but their chants were drowned out by the several thousand people who turned out to demand reproductive rights, The Daily Beast reported.Demonstraters marched from Folger Park to the grounds of the US Capitol carrying placards and chanting “abortion rights are human rights” as part of a Women’s Wave day of action.Women’s March executive director Rachel O’Leary told the Washington Post the movement had been energised by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v...
Abortion Rights Protesters Turn Out Ahead Of 'Roevember' Midterm Elections
See photos from the nationwide demonstrations.
Democratic optimism grows in battle for House
With a month remaining before the midterm elections, House Democrats are in a position where few expected them to be even just a few months ago: competitive. While the nation’s top political handicappers remain confident that Republicans will win control of the lower chamber in November, the expected margins have shrunk considerably heading into the home stretch.
Democrats stick to abortion, Republicans highlight economy as days wind down to early in-person voting
North Carolina Democrats began a statewide tour Monday in the final days leading up to the start of early in-person voting to highlight the election’s potential impact on abortion access as Republicans point to economic concerns driving more undecided voters.
Journal Inquirer
Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access
All but lost in the shadow of major contests for U.S. Senate and governor, voters in some battleground states will be deciding ballot proposals this November that could reshape the way they vote in the next presidential election. In Arizona, scene of the closest presidential contest in 2020, the question...
Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court's ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, blocking at least temporarily the order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The...
Democrats' abortion ad blitz
Democrats are pouring millions into Facebook ads about reproductive rights leading up to this year's midterms, according to new data, while Republicans are focused on the economy and Donald Trump. Why it matters: Abortion rights have proven to be a hot-button issue for Democrats down-ballot, helping the party rally voters...
americanmilitarynews.com
Congress plans to update 1887 Electoral Count Act but not until after the midterm elections
Election legislation aimed at preventing another Jan. 6 insurrection attempt will have to wait until after this year’s midterm elections on Nov. 8 — but will get passed, House Democratic Conference Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries pledged Thursday. “It’s the highest of priorities,” Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters. “We’ve seen...
