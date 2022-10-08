ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad day with the bells: Arkansas falls badly at Mississippi State

By E. Wayne
 4 days ago

Life is all about perspective. Things could always be worse. Things could always be better.

College football is the same. Unfortunately for the Arkansas faithful, most are looking at the glass as half-empty after Saturday’s 40-17 loss to Mississippi State.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was not available as he nurses a suspected head injury and the Razorbacks started Cade Fortin . That lasted one series before Malik Hornsby entered. And after the two swapped often in the first half, Mississippi State had already had control by the time Hornsby took over for good.

The Bulldogs did whatever they wanted on offense, running for 173 yards – a record under Mike Leach – and throwing for another 395 on 31 of 48 passing from Will Rogers.

Hornsby had a number of big plays throwing and rushing leading to 234 yards through the air and 114 on the ground. Penalties and turnovers, though, were too much to overcome, especially on a day the defense had arguably its worst game of the season.

The Hogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC) will look to snap a three-game skid in Week 7 against Top-25 Brigham Young in Provo, Utah.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Razorbacks Wire staff score predictions plus two others

Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing

FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
Everything Coach Mark Stoops said about Mississippi State

#16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to #22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) for a Top-25 match-up at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have lost in their last three trips to Lexington. Mississippi State's last win in the Commonwealth came in 2014 when Dak Prescott led the #1 ranked Bulldogs to a hard fought win over the Wildcats. State leads the all-time series 25-24.
Sam Pittman on Blood Disorder Caution Ahead of BYU + Injury Report, Depth Chart

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team is hitting pause on a grueling SEC slate to step out of conference play for a unique trip to BYU this week. It will be a tough test for the Razorbacks, who are riding a three-game losing streak, because the Cougars have been a top-25 team for much of the season. They fell out after a close loss to Notre Dame, but are still 4-2.
Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle

Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair

HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
