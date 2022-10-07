Read full article on original website
Related
EatingWell
Our Favorite Air Fryer Is 60% Off at Target Right Now
Score deals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig coffee makers and more at the pre-Black Friday sale. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thanksgiving is over a month away, but according...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything
Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online. Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set, which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two...
Use the Leidenfrost effect to make your stainless steel pan non-stick
Don't worry—those burgers won't stick. TeriVirbickis / Deposit PhotosScience will prevent you from wasting your time scrubbing cookware.
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
5 tips for cooking juicy pork chops quickly
A good pork chop is a thing of beauty. When handled properly - with a nicely caramelized crust encasing moist, flavorful meat - it can give even your favorite cut of steak a run for its money. But anyone who has eaten this cut of meat often has likely encountered at least one tough, dry chop, compelling them to try to choke it down anyway to save face or avoid food waste.
How To Get Rid of Fruit Flies
"Why in tarnation are there so many fruit flies in our house?" The dinner conversation turned to the little pests known as fruit flies circling our sink. A few were on the ceiling and another was doing a Tom Cruise 'Maverick-style" fly-by on a nearby lamp. We spotted a few...
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
I’m a bargain hunter – I found a $224 item at Walmart for only $54, how to find hidden items on clearance
CONSUMERS can find major discounts on Walmart’s clearance items with a simple trick as this one shopper used. Generally speaking, shopping in clearance is one of the best ways to save money at retailers. Taking advantage of this at Walmart can save as much as 90%. But there is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greatist
Sipping on Cinnamon: 14 Best Benefits of Cinnamon Tea
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Cinnamon tea is a soothing beverage that has a variety of health benefits. While it’s generally safe to drink in small amounts, there are some risks to be aware of.
Fortune
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Day is falling short of Prime Day sales so far
Toys and video games are seeing the biggest boost among Prime Early Access shoppers, but other categories aren't measuring up to Prime Day. Amazon’s certainly seeing a revenue boost from the two-day Prime Early Access Sale, but early data indicates the event isn’t quite measuring up to a more traditional Prime Day or Black Friday sale.
simphome.com
How to Clean Filthy Smell from your Air
Studies show that spending too many hours sitting at a desk affects our mood and work performance. Smelling nice helps us feel better and get more done. The other side is also accurate. Your happiness and productivity may rise if you work in a pleasant environment. Are you prepared to...
How To Know If Vinegar Has Gone Bad
If you love collecting different vinegars for a variety of dishes and uses, you probably have a small stock pile in your pantry (via Real Simple). Maybe you don't exactly hoard vinegar, but it is also likely that you are not using your bottle everyday. Whatever the case may be, if you have vinegar that has been sitting on your shelf for a long time, you might be wondering if it is still good to use or if it has gone bad. It is perfect for both cleaning and cooking after all, so it'd be a shame for it to go to waste.
ohmymag.co.uk
Easy hack to ripen an avocado at home in just 10 minutes
Whether eaten in a salad, as a topping over bread or in a dip, avocados are an extremely versatile fruit. Not only that, avocados are also very nutritious and deemed, a superfood by nutritionists. While experienced home cooks might know how to pick the most ready-to-be-eaten avocados from the supermarket,...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
Phone Arena
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options
Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
Yahoo!
Walmart’s 50+ deals are bonkers all weekend long — save over 40%!
There may be a brisk nip in the air, but Walmart's sales are still hot! Now's the best time to shop for home, tech and everything else you'll want for fall and winter nesting. The retailer's just dropped a ton of incredible discounts, from headphones and vacuums to TVs and home goods — with lots in the fashion and beauty sections as well.
CBS News
The best kitchen appliance deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day Part 2: Keurig, Instant Pot and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (Oct. 11 through 12) may not be here yet, but there are already plenty...
Game Day Isn’t Complete Without Martha Stewart’s Crowd-Pleasing & Overloaded Nachos Recipe
Football season is here, and we’re ready to get all the stomach-rumbling appetizers ready for those game days. Martha Stewart has our backs yet again, making one of the most overloaded nachos recipes we’ve ever seen. And we seriously can’t wait to bring this to the next game day event!
CNET
Buying a Budget Laptop in 2022: A Simple (But Complete) Guide
As we start to gear up for the holiday shopping season, it's an ideal time to learn how to shop for a cheap laptop. I don't mean cheap in the pejorative sense: What I mean is an inexpensive laptop that performs well and offers good overall value, despite the low cost. Colloquially, people say "cheap," so let's roll with that.
EatingWell
Pumpkin Pie Crisp
Toss oats, flour, pecans, 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and 1/2 teaspoon salt together in a medium bowl. Using your fingertips, mix in butter until the mixture is crumbly. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. Fold in 3 tablespoons maple syrup until well incorporated (it will be a wet sand consistency). Equipment.
Comments / 0