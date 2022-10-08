Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home
After 11 days of search and rescue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nearly 50 members of Missouri Task Force 1 returned to Columbia. Members of Boone County Fire District, along with task force members that did not deploy to Florida, were prepared to receive them. Upon their return, task...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lands commitment from 2023 safety Roche
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Monday that the Tigers landed a commitment from a recruit in the Class of 2023. It wasn’t until Tuesday that the recruit — Phillip Roche — made it known.
Columbia Missourian
What’s going on outside CoMo? Taking a look around the SEC East
Through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season, Missouri went toe-to-toe with the defending national champion, allowed a win to slip out of its hands in Auburn, twice, and picked up a pair of wins at Memorial Stadium. With the Tigers in action for three hours each...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
MU's homecoming game scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 22
Missouri’s homecoming game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 22 on SEC Network, the SEC announced Tuesday. The Tigers will enter that game at 2-4 (0-3 SEC), coming off their bye week. Vanderbilt is 3-3 (0-2), and will face Georgia on Saturday before visiting Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis concludes June Stewart Invitational weekend
Missouri tennis’ strong season continues as the June Stewart Invitational concluded Sunday at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tigers finished with 19 team wins, 14 of them in singles and five in doubles. Because of the tournament format, the Tigers played different opponents in singles and doubles each day.
Columbia Missourian
Boone County drought persists, impacts environment
Although rain fell in Columbia on Tuesday, and there is high chance for rain on Wednesday, recent precipitation will not immediately help the drought Boone County is currently facing. Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, said that the solution is several weeks...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls tennis defeats Cor Jesu Academy, advances to state semifinal
Rock Bridge girls tennis beat Cor Jesu Academy 5-1 in the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal Monday at Bethel Park in Columbia. Crucial wins in the singles matches by No. 1 Jenna Lin, No. 4 Prathyankara Premkumar and No. 6 Sriya Pokala helped clinch the victory for Rock Bridge.
Columbia Missourian
Vernelle Nichols Waters June 4, 1925 — Oct. 6, 2022
Vernelle Nichols Waters died peacefully in her sleep on October 6, 2022 at the age of 97. Vernelle was born June 4, 1925 to her parents Herbert H. and Lela (Wilson) Nichols of Ashland, Missouri. She married David Roy Waters on April 14, 1946. They were married for 66 years until David’s death in 2012.
Columbia Missourian
High school football Week 7 recap: Osage extends winning streak, Fowler carries Hallsville to win
For the first time since 2011, Osage picked up a victory over Boonville. The 40-13 rout Friday in Tri-County Conference play stretched Osage’s winning streak to four after it started the season 0-3. Osage senior Jackson Funderburk led the way with 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including scores...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball advances, Hickman's season ends in district quarterfinals
Before the season started, Rock Bridge softball coach Lisa Alvis said her team’s goal was to win a district championship. The Bruins are now two wins away from accomplishing that goal after Tuesday’s 10-0, six-inning win over Smith-Cotton in the Class 5 District 6 quarterfinals in Blue Springs.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer takes care of business against crosstown rival Battle
For the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s match between Rock Bridge and Battle, it seemed to be anyone’s game. But as Bruins coach Ryan Horstman put it, “If they get one (goal), it kind of feels like another one’s coming.”
Columbia Missourian
Edith Butzin, Jan. 31,1943 — Oct. 9, 2022
Edith Pugh Butzin, 79, of Centralia, MO passed away on October 9, 2022 at home with her loved ones and had been under the care of Missouri Cancer Associates. Edith was born on the family farm in North Boone County on January 31, 1943 to Charles and Lois Pugh. She graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1961 where she was Homecoming Queen and played on the basketball team. Edith was a hard worker throughout her life and rarely sat still. Of her many jobs, she worked at the Hinton General Store and retired from Silvey Insurance Company in Columbia after having worked there more than 25 years. While maintaining a full-time job, she also worked as a rural mail carrier on the weekends.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia man arrested in connection with woman's death
A Columbia man has been arrested in connection to a death at 1711 High Quest Drive. Adam A. Conner, 37, faces second-degree murder charges after the body of a woman was found in a garage closet in the north Columbia home. A wheelchair was nearby, and Columbia police found blood in various parts of the house.
Columbia Missourian
City of Columbia accepting suggestions for allocation of ARPA funding
The city of Columbia is now accepting applications from local organizations and individuals for projects that could receive American Rescue Plan Act funding. Half of the $25.2 million awarded by the federal government will go toward initiatives focused on homelessness, community violence, behavioral crisis care and mental health services, and workforce development.
Columbia Missourian
Navajo author discusses reconciliation, her memoir for Indigenous Peoples Day
On the second Monday in October, two holidays are now recognized in many states across the country. Some states celebrate Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’ travel to the Americas. And after a 2021 proclamation by President Biden, many states also celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the history of many Indigenous tribes in the U.S.
