Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Missouri Task Force 1 returns home

After 11 days of search and rescue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nearly 50 members of Missouri Task Force 1 returned to Columbia. Members of Boone County Fire District, along with task force members that did not deploy to Florida, were prepared to receive them. Upon their return, task...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri lands commitment from 2023 safety Roche

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Monday that the Tigers landed a commitment from a recruit in the Class of 2023. It wasn’t until Tuesday that the recruit — Phillip Roche — made it known.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

What’s going on outside CoMo? Taking a look around the SEC East

Through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season, Missouri went toe-to-toe with the defending national champion, allowed a win to slip out of its hands in Auburn, twice, and picked up a pair of wins at Memorial Stadium. With the Tigers in action for three hours each...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths

Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU's homecoming game scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 22

Missouri’s homecoming game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 22 on SEC Network, the SEC announced Tuesday. The Tigers will enter that game at 2-4 (0-3 SEC), coming off their bye week. Vanderbilt is 3-3 (0-2), and will face Georgia on Saturday before visiting Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri tennis concludes June Stewart Invitational weekend

Missouri tennis’ strong season continues as the June Stewart Invitational concluded Sunday at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tigers finished with 19 team wins, 14 of them in singles and five in doubles. Because of the tournament format, the Tigers played different opponents in singles and doubles each day.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Boone County drought persists, impacts environment

Although rain fell in Columbia on Tuesday, and there is high chance for rain on Wednesday, recent precipitation will not immediately help the drought Boone County is currently facing. Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, said that the solution is several weeks...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Vernelle Nichols Waters June 4, 1925 — Oct. 6, 2022

Vernelle Nichols Waters died peacefully in her sleep on October 6, 2022 at the age of 97. Vernelle was born June 4, 1925 to her parents Herbert H. and Lela (Wilson) Nichols of Ashland, Missouri. She married David Roy Waters on April 14, 1946. They were married for 66 years until David’s death in 2012.
ASHLAND, MO
Columbia Missourian

Edith Butzin, Jan. 31,1943 — Oct. 9, 2022

Edith Pugh Butzin, 79, of Centralia, MO passed away on October 9, 2022 at home with her loved ones and had been under the care of Missouri Cancer Associates. Edith was born on the family farm in North Boone County on January 31, 1943 to Charles and Lois Pugh. She graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1961 where she was Homecoming Queen and played on the basketball team. Edith was a hard worker throughout her life and rarely sat still. Of her many jobs, she worked at the Hinton General Store and retired from Silvey Insurance Company in Columbia after having worked there more than 25 years. While maintaining a full-time job, she also worked as a rural mail carrier on the weekends.
CENTRALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia man arrested in connection with woman's death

A Columbia man has been arrested in connection to a death at 1711 High Quest Drive. Adam A. Conner, 37, faces second-degree murder charges after the body of a woman was found in a garage closet in the north Columbia home. A wheelchair was nearby, and Columbia police found blood in various parts of the house.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

City of Columbia accepting suggestions for allocation of ARPA funding

The city of Columbia is now accepting applications from local organizations and individuals for projects that could receive American Rescue Plan Act funding. Half of the $25.2 million awarded by the federal government will go toward initiatives focused on homelessness, community violence, behavioral crisis care and mental health services, and workforce development.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Navajo author discusses reconciliation, her memoir for Indigenous Peoples Day

On the second Monday in October, two holidays are now recognized in many states across the country. Some states celebrate Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’ travel to the Americas. And after a 2021 proclamation by President Biden, many states also celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the history of many Indigenous tribes in the U.S.
COLUMBIA, MO

