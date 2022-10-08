Read full article on original website
Why Kamo'i Latu's performance against Northwestern ranks among his favorite football memories
MADISON, Wis. — When Nick Herbig and Kamo'i Latu starred for the Saint Louis School in suburban Honolulu, Hawaii, a handful of years ago, this scenario played out more than a few times: Herbig applying pressure on a quarterback and Latu making a play on the back end. That...
'The Kid Knows How to Score': Connor Essegian Pushing For Minutes as a True Freshman
MADISON, Wis. -- It's probably safe to that Connor Essegian didn't put his best foot forward when Wisconsin and head coach Greg Gard were deciding whether or not to extend a scholarship offer during the final July evaluation period in 2021. While Essegian had a couple of great weekends previously with assistant coaches Joe Krabbenhoft and Dean Oliver in attendance, Essegian cooled off in Las Vegas and actually ended his AAU career without that offer from the Badgers in hand.
