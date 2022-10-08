ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Why Tennessee's Josh Heupel should inspire and encourage Auburn football | Toppmeyer

Auburn needs to find a Heupel in a haystack. Throw in a Hooker, and the woebegone Tigers will be on their way. When all hope seems lost, when the dark cloud is overhead, when even those who ardently support the program through thick and thin wonder, “What pour soul would want this job?” let Josh Heupel be your ray of hope.
AUBURN, AL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: TV time, schedule update

BATON ROUGE - LSU football's clash on Oct. 22 against No. 9 Ole Miss will be at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced on Monday. The Tigers (4-2, 2-1 SEC) head to Gainseville to play Florida this Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) before returning home to face the Rebels (6-0, 2-0) the following week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

With Will Campbell and Garrett Dellinger likely out, who can fill in on LSU football's offensive line?

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly has never been afraid to crack jokes with the media, and Monday was no exception. He seized on the opportunity when asked about who would start on LSU football's offensive line, with left guard Garrett Dellinger out and left tackle Will Campbell likely unavailable for Saturday's matchup at Florida (6 p.m., ESPN).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Why Tennessee can upset Alabama with quarterback Hendon Hooker | Opinion

Easily lost in Tennessee’s 52-24 loss to Alabama last season was the third-quarter score: Alabama 24, Tennessee 17. That third-quarter score might seem irrelevant. But it’s worth noting for the benefit of Tennessee fans seeking evidence that the Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) could win a matchup of unbeaten teams against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS) at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Mandeville man, 21, charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge

A 21-year-old Mandeville man was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of felony hit-and-run in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road. Walter Brister IV turned himself into authorities on the morning of Oct. 12, according to multiple...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 3-7

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 3-7. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Jayden Daniels
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Volunteer Ascension supply collection for Florida set for Oct. 12

Volunteer Ascension's Florida supply collection will be Oct. 12 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The drive through will be under Barn 7 behind the REV building. Items requested: adult diapers, baby diapers, tarps, baby wipes, five gallon buckets, cleaning supplies, work gloves,...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library welcomes author Jane Goette for meet-and-greet event

Ascension Parish Library welcomes Louisiana native and author Jane Goette at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville. Goette’s book, “A River Road,” takes readers on a journey through a young girl’s idyllic childhood in the rural South to her restless adolescence when the Civil Rights struggle becomes urgent and personal to her family.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
#Lsu Football#Tiger Stadium#American Football#College Football#Sec#Vols#Tigers#Espn
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The City of Donaldsonville will hold the annual breast cancer and domestic violence awareness event from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 21 at city hall. For more information, contact Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Senior Soc Hop scheduled. The Garney Gautreau Senior Soc Hop will be Oct. 21 at the Ascension Gym in...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting Oct. 10 in Donaldsonville. The shooting reportedly happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets about 9:30 p.m. Deputies reported finding the victim dead at the scene. One person was taken into custody. No further details...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

