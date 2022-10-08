Read full article on original website
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
This Yellow-bellied Sapsucker was the victim of a dog attack in West Virginia and was brought to the Center for evaluation. Though the finder suspected this small woodpecker may have been uninjured, they wanted to have the bird examined to be sure. On exam, we found a large laceration under...
Dulles to join Reagan as the most public transit-accessible Virginia airports
Washington Dulles International Airport is preparing to become one of Virginia’s most public transit-accessible commercial airports with the eventual opening of a Metrorail station for travelers. The Silver Line extension of the Metro system, which includes the station at Dulles, has been in the works for more than 15...
Maryland Republicans plan ‘Unite the Right’ event and more Va. headlines
• Former Republican congressman Denver Riggleman endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad.—Washington Post. • Republican activists in Maryland are planning an event called “Unite the Right.” One of the co-hosts said she had no idea the term was associated with the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.—Baltimore Banner.
For three weeks in October, the snipers terrorized the region
CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett will share those previously untold accounts from people tasked with protecting Central Virginia and who helped crack this case.
Gun group planning push to roll back new state gun laws and more Va. headlines
• Former Prince William County registrar Michele White claims her prosecution on charges related to the 2020 election season is a politically motivated ploy to support the creation of an “election integrity unit.” A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares called the accusation “utterly false.”—Washington Post.
Kroger begins effort to eliminate single-use plastic bags in mid-Atlantic stores
RICHMOND, Va. — Kroger employees wore green shirts that read “Reusable in, Single-use out” as they greeted customers on Monday with colorful bags. A Kroger located in Henrico County in Central Virginia is the pilot store for Kroger’s initiative to remove single-use plastic bags in the mid-Atlantic division by 2025, according to James Menees, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s mid-Atlantic, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. This is part of the company’s push to eliminate single-use plastic in all U.S. stores by 2025.
Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS
An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
Maryland Rep. Candidate Dan Cox Pulls Out Of Rally With Same Name As Deadly 2017 Tragedy
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has backed out of a local "Unite the Right" event after a news outlet pointed out that the event had the same name as a deadly Charlottsville, Virginia event that took place in 2017, reports Fox 45. The gubernatorial candidate's campaign released a statement,...
Franklin H. Stephens (1940 – 2022)
Frank Stephens of Leesburg, Florida, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 16, 2022. Frank was born October 7, 1940, in Warren County. He was the son of the late Wade A. Stephens, Jr. and Louise Hoffman Stephens. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and James “Skeeter” Stephens.
Prince William Co. sued for allegedly desecrating cemetery of former enslaved, indigenous people
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A lawsuit filed against several parties, including Prince William County, alleges the desecration of a cemetery occupied by indigenous, formerly enslaved people and their descendants. The lawsuit names Prince William County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Elijah Johnson, and International Investments, LLC (also known...
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Gene Kilby, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
In-person, early voting is now available at the Office of Election, 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Warren County Office of Elections and Voter Registration will also be open for voting on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
New poll indicates Virginians split on policy and issues ahead of mid-terms
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Call it a mid-term mixed bag. A new poll out from The Wason Center for Civic Leadership is detailing what’s driving voters to the polls and who they would support. 46% of voters polled say they would support the Democratic party’s candidate in their district,...
Early flu season concerns in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC says Virginia is in the yellow and is one of three states on its map recording moderate levels of the flu. Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health says this early spike in cases, along with other trends, is concerning. “When we look to places...
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
Amendment 4: An Assault on West Virginia’s Education System
As West Virginians across the state prepare to head to the polls, debate about a proposed amendment on the ballot has begun. If passed, Amendment 4 would allow the state legislature to have ultimate control over what is taught in classrooms across the state. Politicians, not education experts would control state instruction and curriculum. If they disagree with the proposed curriculum, Amendment 4 gives them the option to simply override the experts who drafted it. A majority is necessary for it to be added to the state constitution.
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
