3 brothers all playing for GVSU Football this season
Cade is the oldest and plays quarterback. Drew, the middle, a sophomore tight end, and Brett is the youngest, a red-shirt freshman this season.
MLive.com
Holton football cancels game against North Muskegon due to mounting injuries
The Holton varsity football program was dealt a tough hand heading into the 2022 season with low participation numbers and a small senior class to depend on. First-year head coach Tommy Moore and his staff recruited enough athletes to the field in the late stages of summer to put together a varsity football team this fall but a hard-hitting season in the West Michigan Conference has begun to take its toll on the Red Devils.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
MLive.com
Late schedule change pits prep football state finalist against 2 perennial powers
LAWTON, MI – For better or worse, the Lawton football team will find out where it stands heading into the playoffs, after a late schedule change has the Blue Devils slated to close out the regular season against a pair of small-school powers. Lawton, currently ranked No. 5 in...
MLive.com
Week 8 Grand Rapids football rankings: Who’s up, down and out of the top 10
Lowell’s football team has cracked the Grand Rapids top 10 for the first time this season, while Belding dropped out after losing its first game. West Catholic has slipped to the 10th spot after losing its first game, and Unity Christian, which will host West Catholic in Week, continues to knock on the door.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
WNDU
Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims
The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues
The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
National Weather Service Winter Forecast For Michigan 2022-2023
As the warmer temps move out of Michigan the colder weather has people wondering just what kind of winter is in store for Michigan. Now we have the extended outlook from the National Weather Service. What is the winter forecast for Michigan in 2022-2023?. The recently released forecast info comes...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Wayne County man wins $5.42M jackpot, 2nd largest sold on Michigan Lottery website
LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County man had a little extra money to spend and now he has a lot more as he won a $5.42 million Lotto 47 jackpot recently. The winner matched all six numbers drawn -- 02-05-14-30-32-42 -- for the Sept. 28 drawing to win the grand prize.
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
WZZM 13
Rain, wind, falling temperatures all expected in the next few days
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In true October fashion, a rollercoaster ride weather-wise is expected the rest of the week around West Michigan. The majority of Tuesday was gorgeous, but it’ll end on a soggy note. Rain will become widespread Tuesday evening and will last through the early morning...
multihousingnews.com
Thompson Thrift Acquires 29 Acres in Michigan
The firm will develop a new luxury community including 344 units. Thompson Thrift Residential has purchased 29 acres of land in the Grand Rapids, Mich., suburb of Wyoming. Plans for the lot include the development of a 344-unit luxury community for occupancy in 2023. Offering one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
