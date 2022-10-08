ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Holton football cancels game against North Muskegon due to mounting injuries

The Holton varsity football program was dealt a tough hand heading into the 2022 season with low participation numbers and a small senior class to depend on. First-year head coach Tommy Moore and his staff recruited enough athletes to the field in the late stages of summer to put together a varsity football team this fall but a hard-hitting season in the West Michigan Conference has begun to take its toll on the Red Devils.
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened

It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allendale, MI
City
Springfield, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Holland, MI
Sports
Holland, MI
Football
City
Holland, MI
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
City
Alma, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Allendale, MI
Sports
Allendale, MI
Football
City
Boston Township, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lomas Brown
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims

The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Gvsu#American Football#Lions Bears Hit Road#Undated#Flying#Scots#20 Eastern#Ball State 17#The New England Patriots#The Hope Church#The Minnesota Vikings#Nhl#The Red Wings#The Maple Leafs#The Colorado Avalanche#Nba#The Chicago Bulls
1077 WRKR

WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown

What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues

The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
multihousingnews.com

Thompson Thrift Acquires 29 Acres in Michigan

The firm will develop a new luxury community including 344 units. Thompson Thrift Residential has purchased 29 acres of land in the Grand Rapids, Mich., suburb of Wyoming. Plans for the lot include the development of a 344-unit luxury community for occupancy in 2023. Offering one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy