Boston, MA

Noah Vonleh Boston Celtics highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets (10/7)

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

“Hometown guy makes the team” is always a great narrative for preseason basketball, and for at least one game, local big man Noah Vonleh got one step closer to making that narrative a reality with a solid performance from the Haverhill, Massachusetts native in the Celtics’ 112-103 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday evening in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Vonleh played a total of 31 minutes as a preseason starter, and put up some solid numbers in the process. Shooting 6-of-8 from the field and a perfect 2-of-2 from the charity stripe, the Indiana product put up 14 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal with 4 turnovers and 4 personal fouls.

The former Hoosier will need to clean up his game to see the floor even close to as much as he did, but given he’s with a new team managed a very solid outing with Boston on Friday.

To see how he did for yourself, take a look at the clip embedded above, courtesy of Tomasz Kordylewski’s YouTube channel.

