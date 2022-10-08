Read full article on original website
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
Shelter animal adoption fees will be waived during month of OctoberZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for releaseDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville volunteers pack 1,000 healthy meals for children over the weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some children rely on meals at school and are left with fewer options over the weekend. On Monday teams in Jacksonville worked to help change that. Nemours Children's Health and First Coast Blessings in a Backpack are packing 1,000 healthy weekend meals for students. The meals are going to students at Andrew Robinson, Northwestern and Annie R. Morgan Elementary Schools.
News4Jax.com
Fall in love with new furry friend at Jacksonville adoption event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up to offer a free autumn adoption event. The “Fall in Love” adoption event runs from Saturday through Monday. During that time, you’re invited to come out to either shelter to fall in love with a new furry friend.
904happyhour.com
Family Friendly Jazz on the River will be held at Riverfront Park, Palatka
FAMILY-FRIENDLY ‘JAZZ ON THE RIVER’ WILL BE HELD AT RIVERFRONT PARK, PALATKA. This free fall event will be held on the last Sunday of the month in October + November. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (October 10, 2022) – A brand new fall event will take place on the last Sunday of the month in October and November at Riverfront Park, 100 Memorial Pkwy, Palatka, Florida. Jazz on the River, sponsored by Ancient City Entertainment, Visit Palatka, Beck Automotive Group, and Putnam County Tourist Development Council, will welcome Let’s Ride Brass Band on Sunday, October 30 and Ulysses Owens Jr. and Friends on Sunday, November 27. Each event is family-friendly, free, and runs from 4:30pm to 8pm.
Twilight Wish Foundation grants the wish of a retired clown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Henry Gagne, a resident of Harbor Chase Senior Living, has a circus party with clowns in the facility to entertain the residents. Gagne was a professional clown for many years. As he got older, it became more difficult to entertain others. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center
The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
News4Jax.com
National Coming Out Day: Community members celebrate their Pride
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day — a day for individuals in the LGBTQ+ community to share stories and celebrate their Pride. National Coming Out Day has been celebrated for 34 years now, and it’s an important reminder about just how far the queer community has come since earlier times. There was an entire generation of LGBTQ Americans who had to live inside the closet because of laws and discrimination.
Clark's Fish Camp closing, property to be sold, restaurant manager says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp announced on Wednesday it will close it's doors after 47 years of serving the First Coast. The Clark's property will be sold, according to the restaurant's general manager. Clark's is an eclectic Jacksonville joint that was known around town for southern cooking, seafood...
First Coast News
Shelia Pennick to be inducted in Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday Ribault High School will induct more than 10 people into its Athletic Hall of Fame. One of the inductees is former Pressing Lady Trojans' Head Coach Sheila Pennick. Pennick grew up on the Northside where she developed a love for the game while playing with...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Petsense to open first Jacksonville store in Dunn Village
Petsense, a pet products retailer owned by Tractor Supply Co., plans to open its first store in Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Wisconsin-based Lakeview Construction to build-out 6,220 square feet of space at 6765 Dunn Ave. at a cost of $420,360. The store is next to...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade details announced by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday tradition — the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade — is making its return on Thanksgiving weekend!. The City of Jacksonville announced the bright event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. on the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville...
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivals
Family-friendly fall festivals in Clay CountyTown of Orange Park. There are plenty of fun things to do with the family this fall in Clay County. Here’s a list of some of the fall festivals in the county:
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Orange Park
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event October 14. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Orange Park, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 151 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, October 14th, where customers can where customers can receive half off when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville toddler struck with same rare eye cancer as mother; family faces another tough medical fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is pleading for the community’s help after their toddler was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer, the same disease that her mother suffered as a child. In August, Aria Lee Bohannon, 1, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a cancer of the...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville could become an oyster town again
Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
Stories of Service: U.S. Navy establishes 'Divine Nine' program to build relationship with HBCUs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we're featuring the new "Divine Nine" ambassador program within the United States Navy. "Divine Nine" refers to the nine sororities and fraternities that were established by black students more than a century ago, mainly at historically black college and universities.
Mother of suspected killer of 2 boys takes the stand
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After Mark Wilson’s mother went to deputies to tell them that her son committed these crimes, she wore a wire to record her son’s confession to the killing of the two boys. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Testimony continued Wednesday in...
Race for Jacksonville's next sheriff heats up, local faith leaders upset with recent messaging from candidates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some say the Jacksonville sheriff race between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters has gotten nasty. Faith leaders held a news conference Monday to discuss their frustration with the political nature of the sheriff race and the tone of the campaigns. "This is toxic to our city....
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
News4Jax.com
Family dog dies in Arlington house fire, Jacksonville firefighters say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dog died in a house fire Wednesday morning in the Alderman Park area of Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD tweeted around 10:10 a.m. that crews responded to a fire at a home on Parkridge Circle. According to JFRD, it was...
Two counties, one Publix: Grocery store chain to build store straddling Duval and St. Johns County lines
NOCATEE, Fla — Picking out your groceries in one county, and paying for them in another. for the Nocatee West Publix as the invisible line will run right through. A county commissioner says this isn't the first time they've seen a business build on both sides as the area around the Duval and St. Johns county line continues to grow.
