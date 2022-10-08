Read full article on original website
20 Things to Know About Rockford’s New Radio Personality
It's been way too long my friends, but it's good to be back in Rockford to spend the afternoons with you. If we've never met, my name is Johnny Vincent and I will be keeping you company from 3-7 pm on weekday afternoons during the Ride Home on the legendary Q 98.5, Rockford's #1 for New Country.
Festival of Frights’ Spooky Delights Are Almost Ready to Roll in One Rockford Park
Mark your calendars now for the kickoff of 2022's 'Festival of Frights' at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford, Illinois!. If you've ever been to Rockford's 'Festival of Lights' during the Christmas season at Sinnissippi Park, the 'Festival of Frights' is basically its spookier, younger sister. Not only will you get to...
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
Popular IL & WI Music Venues Included On Most Haunted In U.S. List
A couple of the most haunted music venues in the United States are located in Illinois and Wisconsin. To be honest, when it comes to music venues. I'm good in any age theater. I just love going to shows. Newer buildings have all the latest and greatest concert technology for your enjoyment. It's an amazing experience. But, there's something special about experiencing a legendary location. So much history under one roof. If the walls could only talk.
Illinois Adults Can Enjoy Halloween With Trick Or Drink Bar Crawl
For Halloween, adults have their own version of trick or treating in Chicago and it involves drinking in many bars. Where Does Halloween Rank Among The Major Other Holidays. If I were to rank all the major holidays, Christmas would definitely be in the number one slot. What about Halloween? I believe it belongs at two. In the last few years, Halloween has really stepped up its game. Nowadays, there are festivities all month long. The outdoor decorations can rival Christmas too.
One of The Best Halloween Decorated Homes is in Rockton, Illinois
My wife took some pictures this week of a house not too far from us, that is Halloween Ready to put it mildly. I love how adults go all out for Halloween...Sure kids, have your candy and your costumes, the adults have the rest taken care of. Is it just...
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
Boo! One Illinois Haunted House Is Completely Free To Enter If You Dare
This is the first time I have ever seen a haunted house be completely free to walk into. If you like to be spooked, this might be the place to go this weekend!. As I've gotten older, I stopped going to haunted houses only because I refuse to get my heart rate up. I look back on all the days I'd tag along with my friends in school and slowly did I start to question: WHY?
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
959theriver.com
Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display
The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
starvedrock.media
Outdoor Fitness Court Coming To South Ottawa Park
Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned this Friday at 10 in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park. The “Fitness Court” enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. The outdoor fitness attraction is geared towards anyone 14 years old and older.
fox32chicago.com
Palos Park man sues iFLY indoor skydiving after severe injury
PALOS PARK, Ill. - A lawsuit targeting one of the hottest places for family fun in the Chicago area was filed Monday. The indoor skydiving experience iFLY lets participants feel like they are flying in midair. But a southwest suburban man claims it left him paralyzed. Sixty-three-year-old David Schilling of...
Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’
Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
Illinois City Named 4th Safest For Trick Or Treating In The U.S.
As a former trick-or-treater who later became a trick-or-treat escort to my two kids, I remember going out on Halloween, in costume and ringing doorbells all by myself for the first time in 1966. You probably think that I'm going to go on some sort of "old guy longs for...
An Abandoned Casket Factory Is Now Home to Illinois’ Most ‘Evil’ Haunted House
Forget gruesome costumes, scenes, and screams, the Evil Intentions Haunted House in Elgin, Illinois takes the terror to a whole new (and legit) level. I think we can all agree that "ambiance" is key when it comes to creating a terrifying haunted house. Dark rooms, creepy lights, weird sounds, and horrifying creatures jumping out at you are just some of the must-haves any scary haunted house needs, but when you stage it in a historically haunted building the terror factor goes up a few hundred notches!
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: 'Stranger Things' returns to suburbs • free Crocs • where to trick-or-treat this Halloween
CHICAGO - A Plainfield home attracts people from across the country with "Stranger Things" display, Crocs gave away thousands of free shoes to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and one Chicago suburb was voted one of the safest places to trick-or-treat this Halloween: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
nypressnews.com
Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Fall trout opener Saturday and nearshore salmon and trout
The opening of Illinois’ fall trout season Saturday and the continuing nearshore trout and salmon fishing on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report. Don Piorek messaged the photo at the top and this:. Dale, I would like to make a submission for your Fish of...
Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree
Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
WSPY NEWS
Parents owe $1.2 million to Oswego School District 308
Failure to pay student and activity fees has cost the Oswego School District 308 some big money. In a 308 document, an August survey reveals that parents have failed to pay their bills, resulting in a $1.2 million loss. Revisiting fees that were raised during budget cuts, the Oswego School...
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
