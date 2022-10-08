Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited to Cocktails For Critters! (Marshfield, MA)Camilo DíazMarshfield, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road. The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
WCVB
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her sister said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston’s Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Two people targeted by robbers after leaving Boston cannabis shop
BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police. Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street. About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them. Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
liveboston617.org
Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
WCVB
Police investigate morning shooting in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a morning shooting in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Arcola Street. Detectives say the victim is an adult male. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said no arrests...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
‘Crazy': Roxbury Community Searching for Answers After 14-Year-Old Shot and Killed
Investigators and the community are searching for answers after a teen was killed and another child wounded in shootings in broad daylight in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday. The violence broke out around midday Monday. Police say they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound behind a building...
"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting
DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
whdh.com
Student charged with shooting classmate outside Dorchester high school to appear in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The 17-year-old student charged with shooting a teenage classmate outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester last week is set to appear in court Tuesday. The suspect is being held without bail pending Tuesday’s hearing. The suspect is currently facing charges that include Armed Assault...
universalhub.com
14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured
Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Juvenile killed, another injured in midday shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
BOSTON — One of the two juveniles who were shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has died of their injuries, according to Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox. According to Boston police, the shooting happened at 12:18 p.m. in the area of 2990 Washington St. Boston police said there...
14-year-old boy dies from gunshot wounds in Roxbury double shooting
One of the two teenage boys that were injured in a shooting in Roxbury has died, the Boston Police department has confirmed. Boston police officers responded Monday to a call of a person shot at 2990 Washington St. in Roxbury around 12:18 p.m. However, upon arrival, the officers found two teenage boys suffering from gunshot wounds.
Boston Police searching for missing 61-year-old man with dementia
Boston Police are asking for public assistance locating a 61-year-man that they say suffers from dementia. According to BPD, Jerome Beauvior was last seen wearing a grey suit, with a green button down shirt and black shoes. He was reported missing from Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway. He is a...
DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Fourth person arrested in connection with shooting near Charlestown graduation
BOSTON - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that terrified families at the Charlestown High School graduation ceremony this spring. The ceremony was cut short in June when gunshots were heard nearby. Nobody was hurt. Boston Police said 21-year-old Austilino Pereira of Dorchester was arrested Friday. During a search of his home, officers recovered a loaded firearm, drugs and money. Detectives have recovered three guns in connection with the investigation. Pereira was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Police: Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Kingston
Kingston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that they believe is now likely a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, police responded to an Elm Street home around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of two deceased people on the property.
Man says 16-year-old girl he considered a friend stabbed him in the back, report says
A man from Brockton claimed to have been stabbed in the lower back by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington residence Monday afternoon, WCVB reports. According to the outlet, Kelson Santos, 20, says he considered the girl a friend, and was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident. He is reported to have been released and recovering at home.
UMass cricket team robbed during practice in Dorchester Monday, police say
A University of Massachusetts cricket team was the victim of a reported armed robbery during their Monday evening practice at a park in Dorchester. Authorities did not specify which University of Massachusetts campus the cricket team was from. Kenneth Velasquez Garcia, 18, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the...
Comments / 1