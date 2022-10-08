ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

CBS Boston

91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park

JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.  The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Two people targeted by robbers after leaving Boston cannabis shop

BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police.  Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street. About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them. Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard, MA
Massachusetts State
Cambridge, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
nbcboston.com

Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say

Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting

DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured

Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Fourth person arrested in connection with shooting near Charlestown graduation

BOSTON - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that terrified families at the Charlestown High School graduation ceremony this spring. The ceremony was cut short in June when gunshots were heard nearby. Nobody was hurt. Boston Police said 21-year-old Austilino Pereira of Dorchester was arrested Friday. During a search of his home, officers recovered a loaded firearm, drugs and money. Detectives have recovered three guns in connection with the investigation. Pereira was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. 
BOSTON, MA

