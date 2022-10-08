ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

tampabeacon.com

Pasco proposes closing Locke Elementary, citing low enrollment

For the second time in four years, Pasco County school district administrators are recommending the closure of Mittye P. Locke Elementary School in New Port Richey. The school has seen enrollment steadily decrease over the past seven years, with its classrooms 57% filled in the most recent official student count. Its facilities, meanwhile, have begun showing their age after 56 years and need a significant overhaul, officials said.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA — The city of Tampa is now accepting applications from individuals seeking rental, move-in, or security deposit assistance. Applications can be filed online every Wednesday and Thursday with the Housing and Community Development division. Each approved household can receive assistance for up to a year. In most cases...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
#Education#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#High School#School Board#College#School Systems#Ballast Point Boulevard
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Riverview High Lockdown Suspected to Be Part of Statewide Hoax

This afternoon, Riverview High School went into lockdown because of a reported active shooter. Dozens of Sarasota County Sheriff's Office squad cars blocked Proctor Road and officers entered the campus to assess the threat. The sheriff's department was assisted by the Sarasota Police Department. Hours later, they left. “No threat...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough community calendar

TAMPA — The community can participate as the University of South Florida continues its Homecoming Week activities. Events will include a parade, carnival, concert and a USF football game. Key Homecoming events remaining are:. Thursday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. – Cardboard Boat Race (St. Petersburg campus bay/boathouse). Teams of...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
RIVERVIEW, FL
theoldmotor.com

Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in

Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
TAMPA, FL

