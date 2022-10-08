Read full article on original website
tampabeacon.com
Pasco proposes closing Locke Elementary, citing low enrollment
For the second time in four years, Pasco County school district administrators are recommending the closure of Mittye P. Locke Elementary School in New Port Richey. The school has seen enrollment steadily decrease over the past seven years, with its classrooms 57% filled in the most recent official student count. Its facilities, meanwhile, have begun showing their age after 56 years and need a significant overhaul, officials said.
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — The city of Tampa is now accepting applications from individuals seeking rental, move-in, or security deposit assistance. Applications can be filed online every Wednesday and Thursday with the Housing and Community Development division. Each approved household can receive assistance for up to a year. In most cases...
Hillsborough School Board could approve new mascot for Chamberlain Chiefs next week
Students helped select the new name over the last few months.
fox13news.com
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
Florida CEO in storm of controversy after telling staff to report to office as Hurricane Ian approached land
PostcardMania CEO Joy Mendusa found herself in a storm of controversy after she encouraged employees to come to work even as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the Florida coast.
'Hoax' threats force lockdowns at several Tampa Bay-area schools
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay-area schools responded to what are believed to be fake threats similar to what South Florida schools experienced on Tuesday. Students were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Parents whose students attend St. Petersburg Catholic High School were told to go to the...
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
Bay News 9
Pasco County history teacher changes course at the last minute to help Ian victims
As Hurricane Ian approached the Bay Area, a Red Cross volunteer helped people prepare — but as Ian changed course, so did he. After helping friends and family prep for Hurricane Ian in Pasco County, he went south when the storm shifted. He is this week’s Everyday Hero.
sarasotamagazine.com
Riverview High Lockdown Suspected to Be Part of Statewide Hoax
This afternoon, Riverview High School went into lockdown because of a reported active shooter. Dozens of Sarasota County Sheriff's Office squad cars blocked Proctor Road and officers entered the campus to assess the threat. The sheriff's department was assisted by the Sarasota Police Department. Hours later, they left. “No threat...
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough community calendar
TAMPA — The community can participate as the University of South Florida continues its Homecoming Week activities. Events will include a parade, carnival, concert and a USF football game. Key Homecoming events remaining are:. Thursday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. – Cardboard Boat Race (St. Petersburg campus bay/boathouse). Teams of...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
Bay News 9
Judge strikes down Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum
A circuit court judge has struck down the Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum, which was due to appear on the November 8 ballot. A circuit court judge has struck down the Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum. It was due to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, and ask voters to...
School Board Candidate Backed By Dark Money From National Conservative Group
Jill Sessions’ bid to join the Polk County School Board is backed by a national conservative political action committee that funded a video mentioning her and three other Polk County School Board candidates in August ahead of the primary, according to an article in The Daily Caller. Despite the...
Bay News 9
Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
fox13news.com
Judge invalidates Hillsborough transportation tax
Hillsborough County voters will not get to vote on a transportation tax on the November ballot. A judge rejected the one-cent tax referendum on the November ballot, nullifying the measure.
16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
theoldmotor.com
Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in
Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
‘It was chilling’: Tampa woman stalked with GPS tracker calls for tougher penalties
A Tampa Bay area mom says a man kept tabs on her with a GPS tracker.
