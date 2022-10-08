For the second time in four years, Pasco County school district administrators are recommending the closure of Mittye P. Locke Elementary School in New Port Richey. The school has seen enrollment steadily decrease over the past seven years, with its classrooms 57% filled in the most recent official student count. Its facilities, meanwhile, have begun showing their age after 56 years and need a significant overhaul, officials said.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO