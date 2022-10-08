ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

No. 8 Tennessee makes statement with 40-13 blowout win over No. 25 LSU

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yf4sT_0iRb5A2500

No. 8 Tennessee made a statement on Saturday.

The Volunteers went into Baton Rouge and trounced No. 25 LSU 40-13 on Saturday to improve to 5-0 on the year and set up a massive showdown with No. 1 Alabama next weekend in Knoxville.

In the win, the Vols thoroughly outplayed the Tigers in all facets of the game. LSU fumbled the opening kickoff to give Tennessee a short field and an early 7-0. From there, UT continued to add on. The lead was 13-0 after one quarter and 20-0 early in the second.

By halftime it was 23-3 and the Vols continued to pile on, going up 37-7 entering the fourth. Along the way, Hendon Hooker picked apart the LSU secondary even with star receiver Cedric Tillman sidelined and got plenty of help from Jabari Small in the running game.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s defense turned in an excellent performance. The Vols stuffed LSU on fourth down three different times in the first half. All three of those defensive stops led to points — two field goals and a touchdown.

The touchdown was a beautiful 45-yard deep ball from Hooker to Jalin Hyatt.

It was another excellent outing for Hooker, who has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the country after transferring to Tennessee from Virginia Tech last year. He threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns in this one while pitching in 63 yards on the ground.

Small also had a key role in the win, going for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Bru McCoy led the receiving corps with seven catches for 140 yards. Hyatt had 63 yards and two scores on four receptions.

Nobody had questions about Tennessee’s offense entering this game. The defense was another story. The Vols had one of the worst defenses in the SEC last season and had a bit of an uneven performance in the 38-33 win over Florida two weeks ago. After a bye, that unit came to play on Saturday.

UT completely stifled LSU in the run game. The Tigers rushed for just 55 yards on 28 carries, putting a ton of pressure on the shoulders of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels is a talented player but didn’t have much success Saturday playing behind a banged up offensive line. He finished the day with 299 yards, but did so on 44 attempts.

LSU, in its first year under Brian Kelly, dropped to 4-2 with the loss. The Tigers travel to Gainesville to meet Florida next weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee

When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football News

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
14powers.com

Alabama Football First Look: Tennessee

10/8 at LSU W 40-13 10/15 vs. Alabama 3:30 ET. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is the offensive weapon that the Vols were missing for several years. He’s passed for over 7,200 yards and 63 touchdowns during his four years at Virginia Tech and Tennessee. He’s got more than just stats. He’s a winner with swagger. Bama has to somehow figure out how to put a damper on Hooker.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Centre Daily

Everything Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Said About Facing Alabama

Here's the full transcript of Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel's press conference as they prepare to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday:. "Obviously this is why you come to Tennessee and why you want to be in this league. We gotta big-time matchup this weekend, really excited. You know GameDay and SEC Nation in the environment, they will be here on Saturday. Really excited about that and our players have earned the right to build, to get to this point to play a game like this. So preparation is going to be critical in this one.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Heupel updates injury statuses of Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey for Alabama game

Tennessee rolled to a big win at LSU despite the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a second straight game and starting left tackle Gerald Mincey, but the Vols would love to have both players back for this week’s battle of unbeatens against Alabama. Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday updated the status of both players for the showdown with the Crimson Tide. The Vols will continue to be in wait-and-see mode this week with Tillman and his ankle injury, but Heupel said he expects Mincey to return to the lineup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Football#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Vols#Tigers
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense

Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Tennessee Volunteers to have an “orange-out” for Alabama game

Alabama’s matchup against Tennessee means something for the first time in the Nick Saban era. The Crimson Tide has won 15 games over Tennessee since 2007, but the Volunteers are different this year. Josh Heupel, a former national champion at Oklahoma, has turned the program around in Knoxville (Tenn.)...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
atozsports.com

How Tennessee Vols AD Danny White once again proved he ‘gets it’

Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White has proven several times that he just “gets it”. During White’s 18 months in Knoxville, he’s consistently proven that he listens to fans and takes their suggestions into consideration. One of the biggest examples was when he brought back the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT football player faces aggravated assault charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee football player faces a felony assault charge after punching a man Sunday afternoon at a Fort Sanders apartment complex, records state. Jaylen McCollough, a senior starting safety, was being held Sunday night at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on an aggravated...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSOC Charlotte

Downtown fire affects travel to Smokies through Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Motorists traveling to Great Smoky Mountains National Park through the Tennessee city of Gatlinburg have been asked to take caution after a fire Sunday damaged a building containing businesses in the downtown area. Gatlinburg officials said on Twitter that crews were working on hot spots Sunday...
GATLINBURG, TN
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy