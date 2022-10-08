ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fired `General Hospital' Actor Alleges ABC Wants to Harass His Supporters

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Former "General Hospital" actor Ingo Rademacher, whose lawsuit against ABC alleges he was wrongfully fired in 2021 after 25 years with the show for public statements regarding the network's coronavirus vaccine directive and other issues, says he will fight the network's efforts to find out who supported him in his views.

According to court papers filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, ABC has demanded that he produce every private message of support he received after ABC fired him as well as each communication he sent to another fired "General Hospital" actor, Steve Burton, about political and social issues, including the Jan. 6 2021, riots in Washington, D.C. Burton alleges he was fired from the show last November for refusing to get a coronavirus vaccination.

"I believe ABC's real purpose in asking for all these private communications is to find out which people have supported me, so it can harass them, and to let everybody in Hollywood know that if they support me, ABC and others will find out," Rademacher says in a sworn declaration. "There is a strong cancel-culture in Hollywood right now. I do not think the people who have messaged me privately would want ABC and others to know that. They might get canceled too."

Rademacher says that after he was fired, he received many messages of support from friends, colleagues and others in the entertainment business, including some people who still work on "General Hospital" and even some total strangers.

"The messages were sent to me privately, with the understanding that they would be kept private," Rademacher says. "I have done that. The most I have said is that I received many supportive messages."

Rademacher says it would be burdensome to find all the information ABC is seeking and would force him to spend many hours going through his accounts. He further says he has already produced some of the messages in advance of his Oct. 14 deposition to show good faith.

In their court papers, Rademacher's attorneys argue that ABC "does not have the right to fire Ingo for his public statements and then, after he sues them, conduct a fishing expedition into his and other people's private affairs. And it has no legitimate reason to demand every private message of support Ingo received after ABC fired him."

The 51-year-old Rademacher sued the network on Dec. 13. In the most recent revised complaint Rademacher alleges that ABC "decided to use the vaccine policy as an excuse to get rid of Ingo, making it look like the company wanted him to stay and simply could not accommodate him while disguising the fact that ABC fired him for other reasons."

Internal ABC documents show the network decided to terminate Ingo's contract by September 2021.

"Moreover, the company did not terminate Ingo's employment because he could not perform the essential functions of his job --  he clearly could have -- but because the views he expressed publicly about COVID-19 and other issues did not match the views that ABC/Disney have been promoting lately."

The ABC documents show that "General Hospital" producers discussed Rademacher's last day of shooting before the company even considered his objections to the vaccine policy, according to Rademacher's lawyers' court papers.

A hearing on Rademacher's motion to limit the amount of communications he has to turn over to ABC is scheduled Nov. 30 before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephen I. Goorvitch.

Rademacher was a member of the "General Hospital" cast for 25 years and portrayed the character of tycoon Jasper "Jax" Jacks. He is a member of the board of Heal the Bay, a Santa Monica-based environmental organization.

Comments / 87

Karen Corsello
4d ago

Don't miss the character Jax at all bc he had no storyline for along time. But Jason Morgan has always had a very important storyline for years. GH fans love him and support him.

Reply(4)
43
Guest
3d ago

No I support him all the way he is correct people stop burring your heads all info put foward from Covid was a guess a lie and we don’t know how so good for him

Reply(9)
33
Ramras Montgomery
4d ago

no other show wants him so he's bashing GH. he has a right to his opinion knowing that doing so would cost him his job. heard that he can't even go back to his native home Australia because of his stance on vaxxing. he wanted to stay on GH even though he could have infected his fellow co-workers. so selfish. he'd bring negativity to any show that would consider hiring him. he made his bed, let him lay in it.

Reply(10)
42
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Burton
Cheryl E Preston

Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital

Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.
Cheryl E Preston

Was Esme telling the truth when she said she was not the hook killer?

Esme might not be the hook killerGH ABC screenshot. Thursday on General Hospital Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) visited Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Linstrom) who called her out for putting a hook in Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West). Esme said she did not do it and the conversation moved along to a plan she has to get everything she wants. Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) is in Pentonville and Ava is staying with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) so Esme's plan is not clear.
