Perry volleyball competes Saturday at Indianola tourney
INDIANOLA, IA — The Blake Fieldhouse served as host site of the Indianola volleyball invite Saturday, with Perry one of many teams in attendance. The Jayettes (10-24) played six matches, winning one. The fell to Clarinda, 21-11, 21-14, and to Ballard, 21-20, 21-11, before posting a 21-12, 21-15 win over Fort Dodge. Losses of 21-8, 21-6 to Indianola, of 21-11 and 21-0 to Cedar Rapids Kennedy and of 21-7, 21-12 to Glenwood were also part of the Saturday results.
W-G secures runner-up spot in district with win
LAKE CITY, IA — Woodward-Granger avenged a bitter loss last season to South Central Calhoun with a 49-20 win Friday on the Titans home turf, a victory that assures the Hawks of a playoff spot. W-G (4-3, 3-1 in Class 1A District 2) will finish second even should they...
Panthers unable to hold off visiting Chargers
PANORA, IA — AC/GC turned a 14-6 lead after one quarter into a 35-6 halftime advantage en route to a 48-26 win over Panorama in Class 1A District 7 action Friday. The Chargers (6-1, 4-0) added 13 additional unanswered points in the third quarter to create a 48-6 bulge, with the Panthers (1-6, 0-4) putting three touchdowns on the board in the final 12 minutes to trim the final margin.
Perry Lions clean ditch, judge art in October activities
Ten members of the Perry Lions Club participated in the semi-annual roadside clean up project, known familiarly as “Walking the Ditch.”. The Lions pick up trash along both sides of Iowa Highway 141 from the Dawson Corner to F Avenue, a two-mile section of roadway. An estimated 350 pounds of litter was removed from the roadway this season.
Jane Hilsenbeck of Perry
Jane Hilsenbeck, 68, of Perry passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Murdock Funeral Home in Perry, with visitation preceding the service from 5-7 p.m. Jane Elizabeth Hilsenbeck...
Joy Neal Kidney releases third in ‘Leora’s Stories’ series
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Joy Neal Kidney of West Des Moines this week released the third in her “Leora’s Stories” book series, entitled “Leora’s Early Years: Guthrie County Roots.”. The publication follows her success with the 2019 title, “Leora’s Letters: The Story of...
Marilyn Ann Stewart-Plack of Perry
Marilyn Ann Stewart-Plack passed away Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by loving family. She was born in Rippey, Iowa, to Frank and Bonnie Potter. Marilyn graduated from Perry High School and went on to work for Merriweather-Wilson for more than 30 years as a tax preparer and eventually built her own tax business.
Perry City Council approves in-town use of UTVs
The Perry City Council gave final approval Oct. 3 to an amended city ordinance permitting the in-town use of utility terrain vehicles (UTVs). The revised ordinance followed an appeal in July by four Perry-area residents who wished to drive their UTVs in town as permitted by a 2022 state law that established uniform rules across all Iowa counties for on-road use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and UTVs.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Paul Biggs, 57, of 2418 E. 24th St., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Tracy Bess, 37, of 2600 Cambridge St., Des Moines, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear on an original charge of violation of a no-contact order.
Adel Police Department seeks missing man
ADEL, Iowa — The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe, 30, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Adel, police said. Wolfe is believed to be wearing combat boots, blue jeans or camp shorts, a t-shirt...
Perry Police Report October 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of an assault at the high school. The parties separated and removed from area. An officer responded to the 2900 block of Iowa Street on a truancy complaint. There was a communication error between a parent and the school.
Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter initiates new members
Saturday, Oct. 1 brought three new faces to the membership of the Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Initiated into the professional educators sorority were Myrna Griffith, director of the Woodward Public Library, and Mari Butler-Abry, Perry Community School District librarian. In addition, retired Area Education Agency consultant Paula Thomson was reinstated as a former member of Tau chapter.
Adel Police Report September 26-October 9
Jessica JoAnn Versteegh, 29, of 210 Loomis Ave., Des Moines, was arrested for driving while barred and serious injury by vehicle. Michael Anthony Olvera, 48, of 420 N. Ninth St., Adel, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Mae Hampton, 45, of 420 N. Ninth St., Adel, was arrested...
High winds, heightened fire risk Wednesday, Thursday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a special weather statement, advising Perry-area residents of gusty winds and an elevated fire risk Wednesday and Thursday. West to northwest winds will increase by Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, with gusts exceeding 40 mph for brief periods, especially in...
School board approves $1.6 million makeover for kitchen
The Perry School Board approved Monday the plans for a $1.6 million renovation of the food service area in the Perry Elementary School. The board’s actions happen to coincide with the 2022 National School Lunch Week, observed Oct. 10-14. The remodeling — the first since the elementary school was...
